US targets quantum breakthrough by 2028

Washington, June 23 (IANS) The Trump administration set a goal of delivering a scientifically relevant quantum computer by 2028, unveiling an ambitious strategy aimed at securing American leadership in one of the world's most consequential emerging technologies.

The initiative is part of two executive orders signed by President Donald Trump that seek to accelerate quantum innovation while strengthening cyber security protections against future quantum-enabled threats.

Administration officials said the effort would focus on building a quantum computer capable of performing meaningful scientific calculations and serving as a stepping stone towards larger-scale commercial systems.

“We believe this can happen by 2028,” a senior administration official told reporters.

According to the White House, the Department of Energy will be tasked with identifying the technical specifications needed for what officials describe as a “scientifically relevant quantum computer”.

The machine is expected to be deployed at a national laboratory or Department of Energy facility.

“The intent is to have one of these scientifically relevant quantum computers delivered to a national lab or Department of Energy facility,” a senior administration official said during the briefing.

Officials described the project as an important milestone in the broader evolution of quantum computing.

The administration views the scientifically relevant system as “a stepping stone” towards larger and more capable quantum machines expected in the future, another official said.

The executive order also directs federal agencies to develop plans for deploying quantum-enabled sensors and networking technologies over the next five years.

The initiative would help convert years of federal and private-sector research into practical applications.

“We're now at the moment where a lot of that research is starting to pay off into commercial applications,” said the official. “And what this executive order will do is turbocharge that.”

The administration's strategy extends beyond research and development. Officials said it includes measures to strengthen domestic supply chains, expand workforce training programmes and increase cooperation with allies on research security and intellectual property protection.

“A lot of the focus here is going to be around coordination of protections against these threats to the QIST ecosystem,” a senior White House official said, referring to quantum information science and technology.

The second executive order accelerates the federal government's migration to post-quantum cryptography, moving key deadlines from 2035 to 2031.

Officials said the transition is necessary because future quantum computers could eventually undermine existing encryption systems used by governments, financial institutions and critical infrastructure operators.

The White House also highlighted the role of the Department of War and other agencies in exploring national security applications of quantum technologies, including sensing, networking and advanced computing.

Quantum computing has become a major arena of global technological competition as governments seek advantages in artificial intelligence, defence, communications and scientific research. The technology promises to solve certain classes of problems far faster than conventional computers, though significant technical challenges remain.

--IANS

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