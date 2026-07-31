US sanctions Iran's Mahan Air network

Washington, July 31 (IANS) The United States imposed fresh sanctions on a global network accused of supporting Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), targeting companies in Iran and other countries that Washington says help sustain the operations of the sanctioned Iranian carrier Mahan Air.

The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated six entities and individuals, including multiple companies serving as general sales agents for Mahan Air, which US officials describe as a key logistical arm of the IRGC.

"Those who provide financial services, logistics, or commercial support to the IRGC or Mahan Air are helping sustain a terrorist enterprise," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

"Treasury will continue to identify them, expose them, and cut them off from the US financial system."

The State Department said the action targets entities that enable the Iranian regime's IRGC, including organisations supporting Mahan Air, which it described as the IRGC's airline of choice for moving weapons, military personnel and equipment.

The sanctions package targets DadeNegar Startup Studio also, which Washington described as "an IRGC-affiliated front company supporting Iranian military targeting by soliciting locations of American and Israeli equipment in the Middle East."

According to Treasury, Mahan Air has long operated far beyond the role of a civilian airline.

"Although Mahan Air presents itself as a civilian carrier, it has long played a central role in enabling the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), providing travel services for IRGC-Qods Force personnel, facilitating military training, and supporting Iran's procurement and transport of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems and weapons," Treasury department said.

The department said the latest sanctions are aimed at disrupting the commercial infrastructure that allows Mahan Air to maintain its international operations.

Among those designated are China-based Shanghai Wings International Logistics Co, Shanghai Elite International Travel Co and Chinese national Tang Xin; Russia-based Air Cargo Pro Limited; Iran's DadeNegar Startup Studio and few more.

Tang Xin was identified as the managing director of Shanghai Wings and owner of Shanghai Elite, another company representing Mahan Air in China.

Separately, Treasury alleged that DadeNegar acted as an IRGC front company supporting military targeting through an online platform.

"DadeNegar solicited locations of American and Israeli equipment to support Iranian military targeting. In coordination with the IRGC, DadeNegar received strike requests for US targets in the Middle East," the department said.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott urged companies worldwide to reconsider business ties with sanctioned Iranian carriers.

"The United States calls on the international community, particularly companies and individuals doing business with Mahan Air or any other sanctioned Iranian carrier, to recognise the serious risks raised by continuing such engagement," he said.

He added that Washington "will continue to expose and disrupt entities providing the IRGC with the tools and information it uses to threaten American personnel, our partners, and regional stability."

The sanctions freeze any property or interests in property of the designated persons that come under US jurisdiction and generally prohibit US persons from engaging in transactions with them. Treasury also warned that foreign financial institutions facilitating significant transactions involving designated persons could face secondary sanctions.

--IANS

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