Anees Bazmee celebrates 22 years of Salman Khan - Akshay Kumar - Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Filmmaker Anees Bazmee turned nostalgic on July 30, as his blockbuster comedy "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi" completed 22 years of its release.

Marking the occasion, the director shared a special video montage from the film and thanked the cast, crew and audiences for making it a forever entertainer.

Sharing the clip on his social media account, Anees Bazmee wrote, "Celebrating 22 years of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi- a film filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

He added, "Forever grateful to the incredible cast, crew, and audiences who embraced this film with so much love. Your affection has made this journey truly timeless."

Released on July 30, 2004, "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi" starred Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra in what is touted as one of Bollywood's most loved comedy films.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, the film went on to become one of the biggest commercial successes of the year.

The romantic comedy revolved around Salman Khan as Sameer a short-tempered young man who moves to Goa hoping to start afresh.

He falls in love with his neighbour Priyanka Chopra as Rani.

His plans are constantly disrupted by his cheerful roommate Sunny played by Akshay Kumar whose fun antics create one hilarious misunderstanding after another.

The movie packed with slapstick humour, comic timing and memorable one-liners, the film also featured an ensemble cast including Amrish Puri, Rajpal Yadav, Satish Shah, Kader Khan, Supriya Karnik, Shashikala, Kurush Deboo and Parveen Dabbas in pivotal roles.

The soundtrack, composed by Sajid-Wajid and Anu Malik with lyrics by Jalees Sherwani, also played a major role in the film's popularity.

Songs such as "Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din", "Lal Dupatta", "Rab Kare", "Aaja Soniye" went on to become chartbusters.

–IANS

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