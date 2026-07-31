Trump unveils veteran trucking initiative

Washington, July 31 (IANS) President Donald Trump launched a new federal initiative aimed at replacing what he described as unqualified migrant truck drivers with American military veterans, saying the programme would make US roads safer while creating thousands of well-paid jobs for former service members.

Speaking at the White House alongside Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins and trucking industry leaders, Trump announced the Freedom Haulers initiative, which streamlines commercial driver's licence (CDL) requirements for veterans with military heavy vehicle experience.

"We're doing a very strong movement," Trump said. "We're taking action to get illegal alien truck drivers off the American roadways... and replace them with proud American veterans."

The President said veterans who drove heavy military vehicles would automatically qualify for commercial driver's licences without undergoing duplicate road tests if they apply within two years of leaving active duty.

"Any American who has driven a heavy truck for our military will automatically be eligible for a commercial driver's license," Trump said. "We're going to make it as easy as possible for the veterans."

He added that veterans without military trucking experience would receive accelerated training and could obtain their licences within weeks.

The initiative has already been adopted by 34 states, according to Trump, with Maryland joining on Wednesday. He said the administration hopes all 50 states and Washington, DC, will eventually participate.

Trump linked the programme to his administration's broader immigration enforcement policies, arguing that states had improperly issued commercial driver's licences to undocumented immigrants.

"We've already removed more than 24,000 non-English speakers from behind the wheel," he said. "We've also forced states to cancel more than 28,000 commercial driver's licenses unlawfully issued to illegal aliens."

The President argued that language proficiency is essential for road safety, saying many drivers "cannot read basic road signs."

He cited two fatal crashes to support his case, including one in Florida that he said involved "an illegal alien from India" and another in Pennsylvania involving "an illegal alien from Haiti."

Trump also claimed that illegal immigrants holding commercial driver's licences were responsible for at least 30 road deaths last year.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the administration was reversing what he characterised as lax enforcement under the previous administration.

"Because of the president's initiative... we all have been working overtime to make sure we take illegals off American roads and we give those jobs to great Americans, including great American veterans," Duffy said.

He said trucking jobs typically pay between "$80,000 to $100,000 plus dollars a year" and announced that interested veterans could obtain information through the federal Freedom Haulers website.

Calling road safety "an American issue", Duffy said: "Let's make sure American roads are safe. Let's make sure we put great patriots who serve this country on American roads."

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins said the Department of Veterans Affairs would support the programme by expanding access to CDL training through veterans' benefits.

"The GI Bill is going to be able to pay for this," Collins said. "You're going to be able to actually get and use the money to go get your CDL license."

He added that changes under the DOLE Act would reduce waiting periods for veterans seeking CDL training, while existing VA vocational rehabilitation programmes would also support the initiative.

Private industry also pledged support.

Nathan Meisgeier, President of Werner Enterprises, announced that the trucking company would hire 1,400 veterans over the next year.

"In tandem with the Trump administration's Freedom Haulers Program, Werner Enterprises is officially committing to hire 1,400 veterans in the coming year," he said.

Army veteran Ricky Washington said the trucking industry offers former service members a natural transition into civilian life.

"Veterans make exceptional truck drivers because they have the core values of the military aligned seamlessly with the trucking industry, with discipline, we are vigilant, we're adaptable, and with unwavering commitment to getting the job done safely and on time," he said.

The Freedom Haulers initiative builds on an executive order issued by the Trump administration to strengthen English-language proficiency requirements for commercial truck drivers and simplify licensing for military personnel entering civilian employment. The administration says the programme is intended to address a shortage of qualified truck drivers while expanding employment opportunities for veterans.

The trucking industry moves roughly three-quarters of all domestic freight in the United States and has long relied on federal programmes that help veterans transition into civilian transportation careers. Previous administrations have also supported military skills waivers for commercial licensing, although the Trump administration says its latest initiative significantly expands those efforts.

--IANS

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