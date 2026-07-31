'Will continue to inspire every generation': PM Modi pays tribute to Udham Singh on martyrdom day

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to the great revolutionary martyr Udham Singh on his martyrdom day and said that his life story full of courage will continue to inspire every generation.

PM Modi took to social media 'X' and said, "Respectful tribute to the great revolutionary martyr Udham Singh on his martyrdom day. His life story full of courage and courage will continue to inspire every generation of the country to protect the self-respect of the motherland."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he bows in reverence to the immortal martyr Udham Singh on the anniversary of his supreme sacrifice. "A symbol of unparalleled courage and valour, Udham Singh Ji struck terror into the heart of British rule by avenging in London, the countrymen martyred in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Furthermore, through the Ghadar Party, he played a pivotal role in igniting the flame of freedom in the hearts of Indians living abroad," he said.

"The life of martyr Udham Singh Ji who embraced the gallows with a smile for the sake of independence stands as an exemplary testament to patience, determination, and patriotism," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "A humble tribute to the great revolutionary and immortal freedom fighter, Shaheed Udham Singh Ji, on the anniversary of his martyrdom. His indomitable courage and the sacrifice he made in the effort to liberate India constitute a glorious chapter in Indian history. The nation will not only remember his sacrifice but will also continue to draw inspiration from him forever."

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta also paid her tribute and said, "A humble tribute to the immortal revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh, a symbol of indomitable courage and unparalleled patriotism on his death anniversary. By avenging the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, he upheld India's self-respect, courage, and resolve for justice before the world. His spirit of sacrifice, valour, and ultimate offering will continue to inspire the nation forever."

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also extended tribute and said, "A humble tribute on the martyrdom anniversary of the great freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who sacrificed all for the motherland. The valour, courage, and bravery he demonstrated for the nation's freedom will remain an inspiration for the service of Mother India for centuries to come."

Udham Singh, a brave freedom fighter, avenged the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre by assassinating Michael O'Dwyer. Born on December 26, 1899, in Punjab, he gave his life for India's freedom on July 31, 1940, when he was hanged at the Pentonville Prison in London,

--IANS

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