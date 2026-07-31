UK MPs call for de-escalation over PoK violence as demonstrations take place in London

London, July 31 (IANS) Several British parliamentarians have raised serious concerns over the escalating unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), with reports of civilian casualties and injuries emerging amid a reported security crackdown, movement restrictions, and a communications blackout across the region.

Bradford MP Imran Hussain, who chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir, on Friday said he and more than 50 parliamentarians had written to the UK Foreign Secretary regarding the situation in PoK.

“As Chair of the APPG on Kashmir, together with over 50 Parliamentarians, we have written to the Foreign Secretary regarding the current situation…” Hussain said in a post on X.

“We are deeply concerned about the serious escalation in tensions, in particular the recent reports of live fire resulting in deaths and injuries,” he added.

Hussain said many British Kashmiris were worried about the safety of their relatives in the region, adding, “Many British Kashmiris are concerned about the safety and welfare of their families, causing real anxiety and distress across our communities.”

He urged the UK government to intervene diplomatically, saying, “The UK Government should use all appropriate diplomatic channels to support immediate de-escalation and a peaceful resolution through table talks at the heart of which must remain the inalienable human rights of Kashmiris.”

Meanwhile, demonstrations were also reported in London, with protesters marching from Cumberland Gate to the Pakistani High Commission in support of their demands. According to posts shared on social media, the march concluded at the Pakistani High Commission at Lowndes Square, where participants called for attention to the situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and demanded justice.

Earlier on Thursday, several UK lawmakers raised concerns over reports of violence during protests in PoK.

MP Zarah Sultana wrote on X, “Solidarity with the people of Kashmir. Reports and video footage of Pakistani security forces using lethal force against protesters…are deeply disturbing.”

She added, “At least 30 people are reported killed, with many more injured, amid a communications blackout. The violence must end. Communications must be restored, independent investigations allowed, and those responsible for any human rights abuses held to account.”

Another UK MP, Nadia Whittome, said authorities had enforced “a severe communications blackout” following protests that began in June. She wrote that there were “harrowing reports of Pakistani security services firing on tens of thousands of peaceful protesters, killing at least 30 people this week.”

Whittome called for pressure on Pakistani authorities “to end the blockade and stop violence towards protesters.”

Additionally, British Labour Party MP Liam Byrne said that reports of live fire being used against peaceful protesters in PoK are "deeply alarming".

Describing the communications blackout and human rights abuse in the occupied territory as "completely unacceptable", Byrne said that the All Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir -- a cross-party group in the UK Parliament -- has made two demands.

"One, urgent talks with the High Commission of Pakistan here in London to say this has got to stop. But second, we're demanding to see our Foreign Office ministers too, to ensure that they are making representations at the highest level to the government of Pakistan. Ultimately, what is needed here is to honour the long-term commitments made in UN resolutions all those years ago. But in the here and now, we need the violence to stop," the British lawmaker stated.

--IANS

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