Akanksha Chamola schools Ram Kapoor: You cannot make any woman in this house feel unsafe

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Akanksha Chamola will be seen schooling popular TV star Ram Kapoor after his fight with “Lock Upp 2” co-contestant Pamala Serena takes an ugly turn and the actress is heard saying that he cannot make any woman feel unsafe in the show.

Tempers will flare in the show in the upcoming episode after a heated argument between Pamala and Varun Yadav following the finale task. As she lost to him, Pamala fought with Varun and said that this is the reason he is called a “misogynist and is a sexist pig.”

She also shared that Varun hates “women completely.”

Hearing this, Ram Kapoor, who too lost to Varun, gets upset is heard saying: “You know what Pamala? Targeting women, my a**. All the men were hosed down by the women.”

As Ram tried to speak to Pamala, she ignored him and kept saying, “Can’t hear you.”

Ram then said: “Don’t make this about bloody gender.”

Ram would be seen trying to put his views across, and Pamala would be seen dismissing it, leading to the actor getting triggered.

As Pamala claims she felt threatened, Akanksha Chamola firmly calls Ram out, saying, "You cannot make any woman in this house feel unsafe like that."

With the finale just around the corner, the show is currently left with contestants Pamala Serena, Akanksha Chamola, Shilpa Shinde, Akanksha Chaudhary, Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, and Varun Yadav, aka Laila, to name a few.

Talking about the second edition of Lock Upp, it is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

The first edition was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

The second installment will have 14 inmates, 2 jailers, and 1 lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn the in-game currency required for necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

--IANS

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