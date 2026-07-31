Jannat Zubair talks about Shivangi Joshi’s bond with Harshad Chopda: Looks like you two are together

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actress Jannat Zubair, who came as a visitor for her best friend Shivangi Joshi in “Lock Upp 2," gave her a reality check and addressed the growing speculation around her bond with actor Harshad Chopda.

Jannat, during her visit to the Netflix show, was seen telling Shivangi that along with the outside world, those inside the house believe the two appear to be “together”.

Jannat told Shivangi: “Don’t cry now. What you have been doing in these past two or three weeks, just keep doing that. Whatever is happening at home or whatever you’ve come to know, don't think about what people outside are saying…”

She went on to share that whatever is happening inside is exactly being shown to the outside world.

The actress, who just won the third season of “Laughter Chef: Unlimited Fun” with partner Aly Goni, added: “Whatever is going on between you and Harshad, that don’t want that narrative that you and him are together, but you need to understand, it’s not stupid that what’s happening inside is exactly what's being seen outside.”

“Forget about the people outside; even the people inside are telling you that it looks like you two are together. Understand that. And, he’s a little too emotional. People tell him every week… You also cry…”

Talking about Jannat, the 24-year-old actress, is best known for portraying Kashi in Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Phulwa in Phulwa, Phool Kunwar in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and Pankti in Tu Aashiqui. In 2022, she was seen in the stunt-based show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Her most recent work includes “Glory” directed by Karan Anshuman. The series stars Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat and Suvinder Vicky. The series was filmed mostly across Haryana.

The story is set in a small-town boxing hub, where two brothers investigate a shocking murder while navigating a troubled reunion with their father, a renowned coach.

--IANS

dc/