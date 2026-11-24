Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actress Esha Deol, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released film ‘Pratap’, has spoken up on her upbringing and the values taught by her parents.

The actress spoke with IANS after the release of her film, and said that she never looked at her parents, Dharmendra and Hema Malini like superstars but as her parents.

She told IANS, “I mean, they are my parents. As children, we imbibe everything from our parents. And I look, I mean, for me, that's my mother and father, you know, first. So, I look at them like that and it's what my parents have taught me and what stage they are in”.

Dharmendra, was one of Bollywood’s most enduring and beloved stars. He was born in 1935 in Punjab, and began his career in the early 1960s, after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition.

In the late 1950s, Filmfare magazine, in collaboration with Bimal Roy Productions, organized a nationwide talent contest to find new faces for Hindi cinema. He entered the competition and was selected as the winner in 1958, chosen for his striking looks and natural charm. This victory opened the door to the film industry for him.

Dharmendra passed away in November last year at the age of 89. The actor was earlier admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai, but was discharged after he showed recovery. However, a few days later, the actor was reportedly put on a ventilator, as he was suffering from breathing difficulties. As the news spread through the Bollywood circles, members of the fraternity paid their last respects to him.

Aamir Khan and Abhishek Bachchan reached the crematorium in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar remembered the late actor in his social media post.

--IANS

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