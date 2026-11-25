Los Angeles, Nov 25 (IANS) Hollywood actress Christina Applegate has shared that her celebrity status hasn't translated into any sort of "special treatment" in her ongoing medical issues.

The 54-year-old actress revealed last month that she was mistakenly told she had the progressive autoimmune condition multiple sclerosis (MS) back in 2021, and she's going through a process to have other conditions ruled out.

However, she said that people seem to expect her to find answers quickly. She said on her ‘MeSsy’ podcast, “You can only go through one thing at a time. So everyone’s going, ‘Well, have you found anything out?’ And it’s like, ‘Dudes, I can’t go to every doctor that there is’”.

The actress is “still on rheumatology” at the moment and will then take a nerve test, as she said, “And then I’m gonna do another thing, and then I’m gonna bring up another thing. And this is gonna take. This is a process”.

Her co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler admitted she believes "people are disillusioned" by an idea that a person's fame gives them speedier access to medical care.

She said, “And yes, maybe you have more information and you always share that. But it’s not to say that you’re gonna be able to figure this out faster than anyone just because of who you are”.

Christina said, “No, dude, I couldn’t get an appointment with this rheumatologist for a month, man. And the nerve test I don’t even get till December. So, no, I’m not getting any special treatment on this one”.

The actress previously explained on the podcast that the misdiagnosis has not provided any relief from her symptoms.

Christina, who was audibly emotional during the podcast, shared, “I’ve gone through a great depression because of it. But I lost everything. I lost, I’m sorry. What do you say to someone who’s been living with this for six years, God, I’m so sorry, because it stopped my life. I still have to use wheelchairs when I go to the doctor’s office. I can’t walk from the car to the room. I’m still in this. Nothing magical happened when she said, ‘You don’t have MS’. Nothing magical happened”.

Christina admitted that it's particularly odd for her because she and Jamie-Lynn have become the "poster children for MS".

“It’s weird because I feel like I let everybody down”, she added.

--IANS

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