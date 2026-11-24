Imphal, Nov 25 (IANS) NorthEast United FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Sporting Club Delhi in a 2026-27 Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 fixture at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Manipur on Tuesday. The first-ever ISL match in Imphal, Manipur was a dramatic affair that saw two high-quality strikes and also a goal ruled out for each side in the second half.

Mohammed Aimen (6’) put SC Delhi in the lead early on with a sumptuous goal, while the Highlanders’ equaliser was netted by Antonio Moyano (28’) after a slick bit of play in attack.

The home team started on the front foot, forcing two corner kicks within the first two minutes of the match, but it was SC Delhi that struck the first blow. Aimen scored a sensational opening goal, receiving the ball down the left flank, cutting inside into the penalty box and unleashing a beautifully curled effort into the top corner past Gurmeet.

NorthEast United hit back close to the half-hour mark as Moyano displayed exquisite ball control, trapping dead a deft lobbed pass from Nikhil Barla. Escaping the Delhi backline, the Spaniard cut back inside to fire a low shot past Nora Fernandes at the near post.

With the scores level at half-time, there was drama in the 55th minute as Lalrinliana Hnamte's goal was ruled out. Rodriguinho's mazy run ended with him hitting the deck after being blocked by Eneko Satrustegui, but Hnamte was alert to the loose ball and slotted home. However, the decision went against Delhi as Hnamte was deemed to be offside.

In the 77th minute, Alaaeddine Ajaraie thought he had scored a screamer from distance to put NorthEast in front, only for the officials to rule it out for a foul in the build-up involving Macarton Louis Nickson.

The home crowd was in full voice towards the end as NorthEast piled on the pressure, with Ajaraie involved in creating more chances, but SC Delhi managed to hold fort at the back. The result kept NorthEast in third place on 12 points from seven matches, while SC Delhi stayed fourth on 9 points.

--IANS

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