Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who serves as the showrunner on the upcoming streaming series ‘O Saathi Re’, has shared what made him cast Avinash Tiwary for his part in the show.

The filmmaker spoke with IANS at his office in the Juhu area of Mumbai during the promotions of the series. In the show, Avinash essays the role of a husband, whose wife falls for another man. Once he gets to know about the betrayal, he starts feeling inferior in front of his beautiful wife.

He told IANS, “I feel that Avinash would also be able to associate with a complex that he might not personally have encountered, he is supposed to play a husband who feels that he got lucky with his wife and this is a very, it's always, I have been very fascinated by this whole thing of the fact that everybody wants a very beautiful wife and a very classy wife”.

He further mentioned, “But then when they get such a wife, do they also get into a complex because of it and does it also challenge their sense of confidence and Avinash plays such a part and I feel that he will be, he could be empathetic to this part because he is a person who can understand what it is to, he can empathetically understand what it is to be inferior and it's the personality of the person, not that he is inferior but he can be empathetic for that and I could imagine him in that character”.

‘O Saathi Re’ also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Arjun Rampal. Produced by Imtiaz Ali, Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar, the show follows layered characters as they navigate the imbalances that can exist within love.

The show is set to premiere on December 4, 2026 on Netflix .

--IANS

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