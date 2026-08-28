US senators seek West Bank killings report

Washington, Aug 28 (IANS) A group of US senators plans to introduce a privileged resolution requiring the State Department to report to Congress on escalating violence in the occupied West Bank, including the killings of nine American citizens in recent years.

Democratic Senators Chris Van Hollen and Tim Kaine and independent Senator Bernie Sanders announced the move on Thursday with eight other senators.

The resolution would require information about investigations into the deaths of American citizens allegedly killed by violent Israeli settlers or Israeli security forces.

It would also seek a wider State Department assessment of the human rights situation in the West Bank, including the detention of Palestinian children.

The lawmakers said nine Americans had been killed in the territory in recent years and others had been detained. They said neither the Israeli nor US governments had delivered accountability or justice in those cases.

“This Administration has said ensuring the safety and security of American citizens abroad is one of its highest priorities,” Van Hollen said.

He said the families of those killed, the American public and Congress deserved answers about the deaths and the broader increase in violence.

The senators intend to introduce the measure when the Senate returns. It is known as a Section 502B privileged resolution, referring to a provision of the Foreign Assistance Act.

If approved, it would compel the State Department to provide information about the human rights record of a country receiving US security assistance.

The resolution would seek assessments of Israeli investigations into attacks involving American citizens, including cases attributed to settlers and security personnel.

It would also request information on the treatment and detention of Palestinian children and the State Department’s evaluation of worsening instability in the territory.

The lawmakers did not identify all nine Americans in Thursday’s announcement or provide individual details of their deaths.

Joining Van Hollen, Kaine and Sanders are Senators Jeff Merkley, Mazie Hirono, Martin Heinrich, Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, Tina Smith, Ben Ray Luján and Peter Welch.

Kaine said increasing settler violence was killing and injuring Americans and Palestinians. He accused the Israeli government of failing to respond adequately and said the violence threatened the region’s long-term security.

He called on Israel to curtail illegal settlements, prosecute violent settlers and protect Palestinian residents and Americans living in or visiting the West Bank.

Sanders said Palestinians had faced violence from settlers and Israeli security forces without accountability. He argued that Washington should not continue financing Israel while failing to confront such actions.

Other sponsors said the resolution was intended to establish responsibility for attacks and determine whether recipients of American assistance were acting consistently with US laws.

The senators said a successful resolution would require the State Department to submit its report to the Congress.

The senators’ announcement did not include responses from the State Department or the Israeli government to the allegations. The resolution has also not yet been introduced or voted upon.

--IANS

lkj/rs