US seeks Mexico probe into workers' rights

Washington, Oct 14 (IANS) The United States has asked Mexico to investigate alleged violations of workers' rights at an automotive textile manufacturing facility, invoking a special enforcement mechanism under the North American trade agreement and taking steps to withhold final customs clearance of goods from the factory.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced on Tuesday that it had requested a formal review of labour practices at Carolina Performance Fabrics, a company operating in the Mexican state of Guanajuato.

The facility manufactures specialised, high-performance textiles used in the automotive industry, a sector closely integrated into manufacturing supply chains across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The US action follows allegations that the company interfered with workers' attempts to organise an independent union and retaliated against employees seeking collective representation.

Washington has invoked the Rapid Response Labor Mechanism under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which allows the three trading partners to address certain workplace rights violations through expedited procedures.

The USTR said it had directed the Treasury Department to suspend liquidation of unliquidated customs entries involving goods manufactured at the facility.

The measure means the final assessment of duties on affected imports is being withheld while the labour rights dispute is examined. It does not, by itself, amount to a complete prohibition on imports from the factory.

According to the USTR, the case originated from a petition submitted on September 10 by a Mexican labour union affiliated with the Confederación Central Nacional, known as COCENA.

The union alleged that Carolina Performance Fabrics had interfered with organising activities and retaliated against workers attempting to establish union representation.

The allegations included harassment, threats and unlawful dismissals of employees involved in union activities.

The US Interagency Labor Committee for Monitoring and Enforcement examined the petition and supporting information before recommending action under the trade agreement.

The committee, jointly chaired by the US Trade Representative and the Secretary of Labor, is responsible for reviewing complaints concerning labour obligations under the USMCA.

Following its assessment, the committee determined that sufficient credible evidence existed to justify invoking the enforcement mechanism.

That determination permits the United States to request an investigation. It does not constitute a final finding that the company violated workers' rights.

The review is expected to determine whether workers at the facility have been denied their rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining.

These rights include the ability to organise unions, participate in collective representation and negotiate employment conditions without unlawful interference or retaliation.

The latest action highlights the role of labour standards in North American trade enforcement, particularly in industries where production facilities operate across national borders.

The automotive sector is especially significant because manufacturers depend on components, specialised materials and finished products moving between the three USMCA economies.

The United States has previously invoked the same mechanism in disputes involving automotive parts manufacturers and other industrial facilities in Mexico.

--IANS

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