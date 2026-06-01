US second lady Usha Vance launches summer reading challenge

Washington, June 1 (IANS) Second Lady of the US, Usha Vance, on Monday launched the 2026 Summer Reading Challenge, a nationwide initiative aimed at encouraging children to read during the summer months and helping prevent learning loss when schools are closed.

The challenge, which runs through September 4, is open to children in kindergarten through eighth grade and builds on a pilot programme that attracted more than 20,000 participants from all 50 states and multiple US territories last year.

“I’m thrilled to bring back my Summer Reading Challenge for another year! The challenge will help kids fall in love with reading outside the classroom and stave off summer learning loss. Prizes and friendly competition will add to the fun. I’m so thankful to our partners, including the parents who are helping us make this a summer full of reading for kids across the country,” Usha Vance said.

The programme is part of the Second Lady's broader focus on childhood literacy, an issue that continues to challenge schools across the United States.

According to figures released with the announcement, only 31 per cent of fourth graders and 30 per cent of eighth graders were reading above the proficient level for their grade in 2024. Students can also lose up to two to three months of reading skills during the summer break, organisers said.

This year's challenge has been expanded with additional partners, more prizes and a state-by-state online leaderboard tracking participation across the country.

To take part, students in grades K-8 must download a reading log and submit it after reading 12 books during the challenge period.

Children who complete the challenge will receive a personalised certificate, an America 250-themed bookmark and a prize. They will also be entered into a drawing for a chance to visit the White House.

The initiative seeks to encourage reading beyond the classroom at a time when educators have increasingly focused on the impact of summer learning loss on student achievement.

Officials said the combination of incentives, competition and parental involvement is designed to keep children engaged with books throughout the school holiday period.

--IANS

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