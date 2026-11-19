Los Angeles, Nov 20 (IANS) French actress Lea Seydoux, who starred opposite Daniel Craig in 2 ‘James Bond’ movies, is simply not interested in knowing who will be her successor in the franchise.

As the news of Robert Pattinson‘s casting as the new James Bond has led to a meltdown on social media, for the good, Lea Seydoux has little interest in finding out who will play the next Bond girl.

She recently appeared on the latest episode of ‘The Runthrough’ podcast which was recorded before Robert Pattinson was announced as the new James Bond.

The actress was asked who she thought should play the next Bond girl, or Bond woman. She said, “I don’t really care. I don’t really care, guys. How can you?”

The actress essayed the role of Madeleine Swann in ‘Spectre’ and ‘No Time to Die’. She said Amazon MGM Studios’ takeover of the franchise signaled a “new era”.

She went on, “It became American. But I’m sure the movie will be great because it’s directed by Denis Villeneuve, who’s a very talented director. I’m sure he will do something great”.

James Bond has left an indelible footprint on global cinema. It was created by British author Ian Fleming. The MI6 secret agent made his cinematic debut with Dr. No in 1962, portrayed by Sean Connery. Over 6 decades, seven actors have essayed the iconic role, turning 007 into one of cinema's most enduring franchises. James Bond became synonymous with espionage thrillers, sophisticated tailoring, luxury automobiles, exotic locations, high-stakes action and memorable theme songs.

The franchise also popularised cinematic conventions such as elaborate opening sequences, elaborate villain lairs, technological gadgets and globe-trotting narratives, influencing generations of action filmmakers. Beyond box-office success, James Bond became a cultural export, shaping perceptions of British identity, masculinity, style and popular culture.

Its influence extends to video games, literature, fashion, advertising and music. Having reinvented itself across changing political and cultural eras, the franchise remains a remarkable example of cinema's ability to sustain a character across generations.

--IANS

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