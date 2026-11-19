Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming show ‘Call Me Bae’, has heaped praise on singer-songwriter Anuv Jain. The actress said that his approach to work is completely honest which makes his songs relatable.

Anuv Jain, who earlier gave a sneak-peek of his song ‘Tu Keh De Toh’ at his Kochi concert, has released the track as his 16th original song, and will be featured in ‘Call Me Bae’ season 2.

Lauding the singer, Ananya Panday said in a statement, “I've enjoyed Anuv's music for a long time, so having his song be part of ‘Call Me Bae’ season 2 feels really special. There's an honesty in the way he writes that makes his songs so relatable, almost like he's putting feelings into words that you haven't quite been able to express yourself. I connected with ‘Tu Keh De Toh’ the moment I heard it; it captures such a lovely, familiar feeling. Getting to share this moment with him in the video made the experience even more memorable”.

The music video of the song featured Anuv Jain alongside Ananya Panday, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vihaan Samat and the cast of the show.

the music video gives fans a glimpse of a side of the singer-songwriter they haven't seen before. Known for letting his music do the talking, Anuv Jain makes his screen debut in a video that brings his song into the world of the series.

The song is written, composed, sung and produced by Anuv Jain himself, and showcases the familiar feeling of having something to say to someone, but waiting for them to make the first move.

Talking about the song, Anuv Jain shared, “When I first performed ‘Tu Keh De Toh’ at my Kochi concert, the song received a massive response from the audience. The energy, love and excitement people showed even before its release made the experience really special”.

He further mentioned, “It was wonderful to see the song connect with listeners even before they had heard the full version, and it made sharing it with everyone even more exciting. Since this is my 16th original song, it’s always special to see how people connect with something you’ve created and make it their own. Working on an original track for ‘Call Me Bae’ season 2 has been a lovely experience, and collaborating with Rishab Joshi on producing the track made it even more special. I’m happy that ‘Tu Keh De Toh’ is now part of the show’s world, and I hope listeners enjoy it and find their own connection with the song”.

‘Call Me Bae’ is directed by Collin D’Cunha, and is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment. The show is set to premiere on December 17 on Prime Video.

--IANS

aa/