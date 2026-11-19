Los Angeles, Nov 20 (IANS) Reality star Khloe Kardashian has come out of the closet, and has a different idea of her sexuality. The reality star has now shared that she identifies as demisexual. Khloe, who has not been on a date in five years, said that she needs an emotional connection before becoming intimate with someone and still misses the affection that comes with a relationship.

She recently spoke on her Khloe in Wonderland podcast about her sexuality, dating experiences and views on infidelity. During the episode, she had a discussion with her close friend Simon Huck, and reflected on her reluctance to pursue casual relationships following her highly publicised break-ups with basketball player Tristan Thompson, 35, and former husband Lamar Odom, 47.

Simon said, “A demisexual is a person who can only be romantic and intimate with someone if they’ve first established an emotional relationship. So, it’s almost impossible to have a one-night stand if you’re a demi. And I believe you are”.

Responding to the same, Khloe said, “I don’t think I’ve ever had a one-night stand”. Reacting to the description, she said, “I’m a demi? Wow”.

Demisexuality is generally understood as experiencing sexual attraction only after developing a strong emotional connection with another person. Khloe explained she finds it difficult to embrace casual dating because of her previous experiences in relationships.

She said it was “really hard” to adopt a “hookup culture” mindset when she was concerned about doing “something that might ever turn out” the same way as her past.

Simon asked her whether she “ever misses” the excitement of flirting and meeting someone new. Khloe said, “I more miss… I just want to be kissed sometimes. But not necessarily (the feeling of), I just need to have sex. Sometimes I just miss a normal hug, but from someone you want that hug from”.

--IANS

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