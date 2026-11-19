Geneva, Nov 19 (IANS) A string of constitutional and legislative changes in Pakistan has steadily eroded the independence of its judiciary and has effectively handed control of the courts to the political branches of the State, the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) has said.

In a report released on Wednesday, the Geneva-based body said this had seriously weakened the judiciary’s ability to act as a check on the government and to offer remedies to victims of human rights violations.

The report, “Judicial Capture: Independence of the Judiciary in Pakistan after the 26th and 27th Constitutional Amendments”, examines the framework now governing the High Courts, the Supreme Court and the Federal Constitutional Court against Pakistan’s obligations under international law. It comes a year after the 27th amendment was passed in November 2025 and two years after the 26th amendment was passed in October 2024.

ICJ Secretary-General Santiago Canton said the two amendments had “placed Pakistan’s highest courts under the control of the executive”. He added that once the courts were captured, there was no one left to hold the government to account, and victims of rights abuses had nowhere to turn.

The ICJ said the amendments, together with the way they were implemented, meant Pakistan’s top courts no longer had the guarantees of independence required under Article 14 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the UN Basic Principles on the Independence of the Judiciary.

It linked the rapid decline in judicial independence to a broader backsliding on democracy and human rights in the country. It said this had undermined victims’ right to an effective remedy under Article 2(3) of the ICCPR, to which Pakistan is a party.

Canton acknowledged that the judiciary had needed reform, pointing to opaque judicial appointments and courts at times overstepping into the domain of other institutions. But he said none of those problems had been fixed. Instead, the government had used public frustration with the courts as a pretext to bring them fully under its control.

The ICJ called for provisions of the 26th and 27th amendments that are inconsistent with international standards on judicial independence to be revised or repealed.

--IANS

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