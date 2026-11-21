Los Angeles, Nov 21 (IANS) The United States had reported 5,838 confirmed measles cases in 2026, with the number continuing to rise, according to the latest data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The cumulative case count is the highest annual total in the United States since 1991.

As of Thursday, of the total, 5,820 cases were reported across 47 US jurisdictions, while 18 cases were reported among international visitors to the United States, the CDC said on Friday (local time).

A total of 646 patients, or about 11 per cent of confirmed cases, have been hospitalised, reports Xinhua news agency.

About 96 per cent of the cases involved people who were unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown, according to the CDC.

Pennsylvania, one of the hardest-hit states, had recorded 1,631 confirmed cases and eight measles-associated deaths as of Friday.

The CDC recommends two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine as the best protection against measles. However, CDC data show that MMR vaccination coverage among US kindergartners has declined in recent years.

Meanwhile, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced Tuesday that the United States, Mexico and Bolivia have lost their measles elimination status after sustained transmission of the virus was re-established in the three countries.

The announcement followed a meeting of the Measles, Rubella and Congenital Rubella Syndrome Elimination Regional Monitoring and Re-Verification Commission from November 10 to 13, during which the commission reviewed the latest epidemiological situation across the Region of the Americas.

PAHO said in a statement that the commission concluded that the same measles virus genotype and lineage had circulated uninterrupted for 12 months or more in each of the three countries, meeting the criteria for the re-establishment of endemic transmission.

The commission recommended withdrawing the three countries' measles elimination status, and PAHO Director Jarbas Barbosa accepted the recommendation, PAHO said.

The Region of the Americas became the first WHO region to eliminate measles in 2016. It regained its regional measles elimination status in 2024 after endemic transmission was interrupted in Venezuela and Brazil. However, the region lost its verification as free from endemic measles transmission in November 2025, following the re-establishment of sustained transmission in Canada.

"The subsequent loss of elimination status by Bolivia, Mexico and the United States marks a further deterioration in the regional situation and makes the path towards restoring elimination more challenging," PAHO said.

PAHO urged countries across the Americas to strengthen vaccination, disease surveillance and outbreak response. It said sustaining at least 95 per cent coverage with both doses of the measles vaccine in every community is essential to closing immunity gaps and preventing further transmission.

--IANS

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