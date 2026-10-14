October 14, 2026 9:49 AM हिंदी

US rebukes Lebanon over complaint against envoy

US rebukes Lebanon over complaint against envoy

Washington, Oct 14 (IANS) The United States has sharply criticised the handling of a complaint against Lebanon's ambassador to Washington, Nada Hamadeh Moawad, accusing elements of Lebanon's judicial system of targeting a diplomat involved in US-led negotiations while failing to act against Hizbollah operatives.

"We are aware of the complaint leveled by a pro-Hizballah lawyer against the Lebanese Ambassador in Washington Nada Hamadeh Moawad," a State Department spokesperson said.

The department expressed particular concern about the involvement of Lebanon's military judiciary in a dispute arising from the ambassador's diplomatic activities.

"It is embarrassing that a military court is handling a complaint against the Lebanese Ambassador in Washington for carrying out the policy of their legitimate government and engaging in US-led negotiations," the spokesperson said.

The remarks reflect Washington's strong support for the ambassador's participation in negotiations involving Lebanon and Israel, which have been conducted under American diplomatic auspices.

Lebanese broadcaster MTV reported on Tuesday that claims the ambassador had been referred for prosecution before a military court were inaccurate.

Citing sources, MTV said the public prosecutor at Lebanon's Court of Cassation had forwarded the complaint to the government commissioner attached to the military court.

The broadcaster described this as a routine procedural step that did not itself constitute prosecution or a referral for investigation.

The State Department urged Lebanon's military judiciary to focus on threats posed by Hizbollah rather than diplomats acting on behalf of the Lebanese government.

"The Lebanese military judiciary should use its limited resources to prosecute Hizballah operatives plotting against the Lebanese government and people instead of those working on their behalf," the spokesperson said.

The statement called for changes to the laws and practices that Washington believes permit politically motivated legal action.

"Laws and practices that enable this kind of politicised targeting of civilians and diplomats, while systematically shielding Hizballah operatives, must be repealed. We have no patience for obstruction," the spokesperson said.

Moawad has been among the Lebanese officials participating in the diplomatic process.

The negotiations have faced disagreements over Israeli military positions in southern Lebanon, the authority of Lebanese security institutions and the future of Hizbollah's armed presence.

--IANS

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