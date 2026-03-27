US pushes deeper Pakistan ties, calls relationship ‘complex’

Washington, March 27 (IANS) Senior US lawmakers and officials are pushing for deeper, more results-driven ties with Pakistan, calling the relationship “complex”.

A bipartisan symposium on Capitol Hill, hosted by Tom Suozzi and Jack Bergman, on Wednesday brought together more than 200 policymakers, diplomats, and experts to assess the trajectory of US-Pakistan relations.

“At a time when our country and our world feel increasingly divided, it’s more important than ever to strengthen our relationships with key partners like Pakistan,” Suozzi said.

“The relationship between the United States and Pakistan has been complex...”

Bergman stressed the importance of dialogue and cooperation across divides. “That kind of unity doesn’t happen by chance. It starts with conversation. It starts with a shared belief that progress is possible when people come together, exchange ideas openly, and engage respectfully,” he said. He added that disagreements must be handled “with respect” to achieve lasting progress.

Assistant Secretary of State S. Paul Kapur said Washington wants tangible outcomes. “We want to ensure the goodwill and high-level attention in the US-Pakistan bilateral relationship translate into concrete benefits for the American and Pakistani people.”

The symposium featured panel discussions on security and economic cooperation. Experts examined regional stability, including Pakistan’s ties with India and China, and the scope for expanding trade and investment.

Michael Kugelman of the Atlantic Council said the partnership is “in a good place” but needs to become more sustainable over time. Touqir Hussain, a former ambassador, cautioned that US policy must go beyond optics. “If America wants good partners, it should have good policies. And the criterion of a good policy should not simply be that it looks good in Washington,” he said.

Security concerns were a key focus. Lisa Curtis warned that the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) remains “a dangerous and deadly organization” and stressed the US interest in ensuring Pakistan’s stability. Hassan Abbas highlighted the need to strengthen civilian law enforcement to address terrorism, organised crime and cross-border threats.

Esperanza Jelalian of the US Chamber of Commerce said renewed engagement has opened opportunities for private sector investment and called for resolving bilateral trade issues.

“This conference is about learning from the past, understanding where we are today, and charting a smarter, more cooperative path forward between our two countries,” Suozzi said.

--IANS

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