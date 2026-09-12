US Open: Shelton, Zverev set up blockbuster title clash

New York, Sep 12 (IANS) Ben Shelton and Alexander Zverev have set up a high-octane US Open final, with the American and German booking their places in Sunday’s title clash after contrasting victories in the semi-finals at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday (IST).

Shelton kept his run alive in a gripping all-American battle, overcoming Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 to reach his maiden Grand Slam final. The eighth seed recovered from a slow start and steadily wrestled control away from his compatriot before sealing victory in three hours and 17 minutes.

The 23-year-old finished with 47 winners, including 20 aces, and produced his best tennis when the match entered its decisive stages. After edging the third set, Shelton stayed composed in the fourth before breaking Tiafoe at 6-5 to punch his ticket to the title clash.

Shelton’s victory also gives him a chance to end a long wait for American men’s tennis. No American man has won a Grand Slam singles title since Andy Roddick’s triumph at the US Open in 2003. A win on Sunday would make Shelton the youngest American US Open men’s champion since Roddick.

Standing in his way will be top seed Zverev, who secured his place in the final after a 6-3, 7-6(7), 7-6(6) victory over Karen Khachanov.

Zverev was forced to dig deep against the World No. 50, particularly in two tense tie-breaks, but held his nerve to reach his second US Open final and sixth at a Grand Slam. The German overturned a 3/5 deficit in the second-set tie-break before saving two set points in the third to complete a straight-sets win.

The result continues what has been a remarkable season for the 29-year-old. Having claimed his first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros and reached the Wimbledon final, Zverev is now one victory away from adding another major trophy.

Sunday’s final will also renew a growing rivalry between Zverev and Shelton. The German leads their Lexus ATP Head2Head series 5-0, but Shelton arrives with considerable momentum after knocking defending champion Carlos Alcaraz out in a marathon quarter-final.

Zverev, meanwhile, enters the final having won 24 of his 26 Grand Slam matches this season. With both players chasing another landmark moment, New York is set for a high-octane showdown between experience and an American breakthrough.

--IANS

vi/