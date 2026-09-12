Kareena Kapoor wears sister Karisma Kapoor's iconic ‘Zubeidaa’ saree for ‘Daayra’ promotions

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor paid a stylish tribute to her sister Karisma Kapoor, by recreating a memorable fashion moment from the latter’s filmography as she promoted her upcoming film Daayra.

Sharing a collage featuring herself and Karisma, Kareena wrote, “Well I always knew we had good taste…Sisters forever.”

The post features Kareena in a pastel, rainbow-hued saree at the promotion of Daayra. Alongside her picture is a still of Karisma Kapoor from the 2001 film Zubeidaa, where she can be seen in a similar multicoloured saree while holding a bunch of flowers.

Karisma sported the iconic saree in the song ‘Dheeme Dheeme Gaaon’ from Zubeidaa. The song, composed by A.R. Rahman and sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, featured Karisma in the Shyam Benegal directorial.

Whether Kareena actually wore the same saree that Karisma wore in Zubeidaa, or whether the look was a recreated version inspired by her sister's iconic costume, was not clear.

For the uninitiated, talking about Daayra, the movie is Meghna Gulzar's investigative crime thriller in which Kareena stars opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18.

At the film's promotional event on Friday, she had joked about being known for her expressive face and revealed that she had to keep her trademark expressions under control while working with Meghna.

Kareena said that she had been eager to give her trademark “Bebo expression”, but Meghna repeatedly stopped her. She even joked that she eventually gave around 100 expressions at the trailer launch because she had not been given the opportunity to do so in the film.

The movie which is directed by Meghna Gulzar, also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside Kareena Kapoor.

–IANS

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