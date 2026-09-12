Padma Lakshmi remembers Twin Towers on 9/11 anniversary: An emblem of our childhood

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) India-born supermodel, TV host, producer, cookbook author and actress Padma Lakshmi remembered the victims of the September 2001 attacks, reflecting on her childhood memories of New York’s Twin Towers.

Taking to Instagram, Padma shared a video of the 9/11 attack and paid tribute to the first responders who risked their lives during the tragedy 25 years ago.

She took to the caption section, where she recalled how the day changed her life for everyone 25 years ago.

“Growing up as a kid in New York, those twin towers were always a landmark. I remember my mom always telling me to look up for them when we went downtown. I remember the day the world changed for all of us 25 years ago,” Padma wrote in the caption.

She added: I was away from my beloved city and my heart ached for all that we lost. Those twin towers were an emblem of our childhood. They were part of an age gone by for so many of us. Thank you to all the first responders who put their lives and health on the line.”

“Thinking today of all the lives lost and the families who were irrevocably affected.”

The September 11 attacks were a coordinated series of suicide attacks perpetrated by al-Qaeda against the United States in 2001. A total of 19 hijackers commandeered four commercial passenger airliners.

The first two planes were flown into each of the Twin Towers in New York City, while the third plane crashed into the Pentagon, the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington County, Virginia. The fourth plane crashed in a rural field in Pennsylvania during a passenger revolt.

Born in India, Lakshmi immigrated to the United States as a child. She became a model before embarking on a career on television. She has written five books. She rose to prominence by hosting Top Chef.

Lakshmi is the creator, host, and executive producer of the docuseries Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi. She has received 16 Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

--IANS

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