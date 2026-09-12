Amaal Mallik lashes out at Salman Khan Films team for not crediting him in ‘Hero’ anniversary post

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik has called out the Salman Khan Films team over an anniversary post celebrating the 2015 film Hero.

The singer questioned the decision to leave out the composer and lyricist of the song being featured, and called it their ‘audacity’.

Amaal took to the comments section of a post shared by the official Salman Khan Films page and expressed his displeasure over what he described as a lack of respect for the creators behind the song.

He wrote, “Whoever is handling the page or the social media of @skfilmsofficial, I love the audacity you have shown by leaving out the composer & the lyricist of the song lol ! It doesn’t look nice that a song that is created with the pain, blood, sweat and tears of a music composer & his lyric writer, is celebrated without the creators being respected or even mentioned.”

He added,”Learn to do the basics otherwise delete this page. Don’t delete my comment, let Salman sir see it as well, so that he knows you guys screwed up.”

The comment came as the production house marked the 11th anniversary of Hero, the Nikkhil Advani directorial that starred Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty in their Bollywood debuts.

For the uninitiated, Amaal was the composer of the film's music, while Kumaar penned the lyrics for ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’, which went on to become one of the most recognised songs from the soundtrack. The song was originally sung by Amaal's brother Armaan Malik, while Salman Khan also recorded his own version.

Talking about Amaal Mallik, the composer has built a career around romantic melodies and film soundtracks, with his work spanning films such as Jai Ho, Roy, Hero, Airlift, Kapoor & Sons, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Baaghi, Kabir Singh and Vedaa.

His independent songs including ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’, ‘Chal Wahan Jaate Hain’ and ‘Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main’ have also found a strong audience.

The latest outburst comes at a time when Amaal has been stirring headlines for being vocal about his struggles within the film and music industry. Earlier this year, he alleged that powerful people had sidelined him and claimed that he had been removed from more than 60 projects over the years.

Amaal, a few days ago announced that he was taking a break from film music until next year, saying that he needed time to focus on his mind, body, health and overall recovery.

He said he would return with “a heart full of melodies” and asked fans not to pester him during the break.

–IANS

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