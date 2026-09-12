Jackie Shroff wishes Ranjeet as he turns 84, says ‘My respects always!’

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Veteran actor Ranjeet turned 84 on Saturday, and on the occasion, Bollywood star Jackie Shroff shared a throwback picture of the veteran star and penned a heartfelt birthday wish.

The post featured a vintage picture of Ranjeet in a sharp suit, posing in his quintessential style. Alongside the picture, the birthday message read, “My respects always!

Happy Birthday. #HappyBirthday.”

For the uninitiated, Ranjeet, born Gopal Bedi on September 12, 1942, in Jandiala Guru near Amritsar, is known for his extensive career in Hindi cinema.

Hello was particularly known for playing some of the most memorable negative characters of the 1970s and 1980s. He has appeared in more than 200 films and became synonymous with the quintessential Bollywood screen villain.

Reportedly, it was Sunil Dutt who played an important role in bringing him into the film industry. Ranjeet got his first screen opportunities with Sawan Bhadon and Reshma Aur Shera. He initially played a brother in the two films before Sharmeelee changed the course of his career.

In Sharmeelee, Ranjeet played a negative character, and the success of the film led to a flood of villainous roles. He went on to portray a wide range of antagonists, from criminals and gangsters to dacoits and corrupt or malicious authority figures. He has been a part of classics such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Dharmatma, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Laawaris, Namak Halaal, Suhaag, Vishwanath, Sharaabi, Rocky and Hero.

On the personal front, Ranjeet is married to Aloka Bedi, and the couple has two children, daughter Divyanka Bedi and son Jeeva.

Ranjeet has also continued to remain active and fitness-conscious even in his 80s. Earlier this year, he grabbed attention after sharing a workout video in which his daughter Divyanka coached him through a cable chest-fly exercise.

In the video, Ranjeet was seen jokingly following his daughter's instructions as she coached him, and he later thanked his daughter, calling her his “coach”.

–IANS

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