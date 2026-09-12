Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0 set to reach 20-lakh milestone

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The approvals under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0) are set to reach the 20-lakh milestone soon, according to the government.

With total 18.77 lakh houses approved so far, the scheme is steadily expanding access to safe, affordable and pucca homes.

These approvals mark a significant step towards ‘Housing for All’, enabling more urban families to move closer to owning a secure home and building a better future, according to an official statement.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has approved a total of 18.77 lakh houses under the PMAY-U 2.0, giving further impetus to the implementation of scheme and accelerating progress towards ‘Housing for All’ in urban areas.

Of the 18.77 lakh houses sanctioned under PMAY-U 2.0, 17.19 lakh houses (92 per cent) have been allotted to women.

Satendra Singh, Secretary, Department of Urban Development, MoHUA, said that concerted efforts towards the timely and effective implementation and monitoring of PMAY-U 2.0 should be ensured so that the benefits of scheme reach all eligible beneficiaries.

He further added that any bottlenecks should be promptly identified and addressed in consultation with the states/UTs.

PMAY-U 2.0 seeks to provide housing assistance to eligible urban EWS/LIG and MIG families through its different verticals.

According to the government, under the scheme, beneficiaries can construct their own pucca house, purchase a house in projects constructed under the scheme, avail affordable rental housing, or benefit from interest subsidy on eligible housing loans, providing a range of housing solutions suited to their needs, eligibility and financial circumstances.

PMAY-U 2.0 builds on the sustained progress made under PMAY-U.

Overall, under PMAY-U and PMAY-U 2.0, more than 1.25 crore houses have been sanctioned and over 1 crore houses completed and delivered to beneficiaries.

To ensure inclusivity and extend the benefits of the scheme to vulnerable sections of society, 1.80 lakh houses have been allotted to senior citizens.

About 3.25 lakh houses have been sanctioned for SC beneficiaries, 1.02 lakh for ST beneficiaries and 8.22 lakh for OBC beneficiaries.

—IANS

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