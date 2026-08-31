US Open: Sabalenka begins title defence with straight-sets win over Osorio

New York, Aug 31 (IANS) Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka overcame an inconsistent start and some tense moments to launch her US Open title defence with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Colombia's Camila Osorio in the opening round at Flushing Meadows.

The World No. 1 needed one hour and 27 minutes to extend her impressive record in New York, registering her 14th consecutive victory at the US Open and her 24th straight first-round win at a Grand Slam.

Sabalenka entered the tournament under considerable pressure following a difficult stretch on the WTA Tour. The Belarusian has not reached a final since completing the Sunshine Double in March, while a series of losses from winning positions had raised questions over her recent form.

Her position at the top of the rankings is also at stake during the fortnight, with Sabalenka needing to defend her title to guarantee retaining the World No. 1 spot.

Against Osorio, however, the defending champion produced enough of her trademark power to negotiate a potentially awkward opening assignment. Sabalenka struck 32 winners, although her performance also included 23 unforced errors and four double faults.

The contest began with three successive breaks of serve, with Osorio struggling particularly on her delivery. The Colombian committed five double faults across her opening two service games, allowing Sabalenka to establish control of the first set.

The second set proved considerably more competitive. Sabalenka secured an early break but immediately surrendered the advantage as Osorio grew increasingly confident. The World No. 59 mixed her game effectively, using approaches to the net, drop shots and a well-executed lob to trouble the top seed.

Osorio had two break points at 3-2 that could have given her a significant advantage, but Sabalenka responded when it mattered most, saving both opportunities before holding serve.

With the score locked at 4-4, Osorio's ninth double fault of the match proved costly. Sabalenka capitalised to earn the decisive break and then served out the contest, sealing victory with a service winner on her second match point.

Sabalenka will next face 22-year-old qualifier Polina Iatcenko, who claimed her first Grand Slam main-draw victory after a remarkable 4-6, 6-4, 7-6[7] win over Renata Zarazua that lasted three hours and 27 minutes.

--IANS

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