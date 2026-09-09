Siju Wilson tells wife: You make our life so incredibly meaningful, special and wonderfully chaotic!

Chennai, Sep 9 (IANS) Well known Malayalam actor Siju Wilson has now penned an adorable birthday post to his wife Shruti Vijayan in which he has thanked her for tolerating all his quirks.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a heartfelt post for his wife, he wrote, "There is a very real reason I choose you every single day—mostly because you arrived with that beautiful smile and those sparkling eyes, and completely ruined my ability to ever be bored! "

He then went on to say, "You make our life so incredibly meaningful, special, and wonderfully chaotic.Thank you for coming into this world just for me and tolerating all my quirks."

The actor concluded his birthday post by saying,"I love you more than words can say…. Happy Birthday My Love @shrutivijayan.s."

Siju Wilson was last seen playing the lead in director Abhilash R Nair's Malayalam medical crime thriller 'Dose', which released earlier this year.

The film, which hit screens on May 22, was originally scheduled to release on April 24. The makers, while annoucing the postponement, had said, they were " rescheduling the release of DOSE to ensure the most intense experience possible."

The film triggered immense interest in fans and film buffs as the makers had claimed that the film's story was "inspired by shocking true events".

The story of the film revolved around a crime that happens in a hospital and the investigations that follow.

Apart from Siju Wilson, the film featured a host of actors including Drishya Raghunath, Krisha Kurup, Jagadish, Darshana Nair, Ashwin Kumar and Rony David.

The film boasted of an equally fine technical team. Its visuals were shot by cinematographer Vishnu Prasad while its music was scored by Gopi Sundar. It had editing by Shyam Sasidharan.

Produced by Shanto Thomas, the film was co-produced by Ankit Trivedi and had as its executive producers Muscat Movie Makers, Wilson Pictures, Cinema Network and Kurian C Mathew.

--IANS

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