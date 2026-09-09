Raj Kundra announces a new journey to bring Punjab-rooted stories to the world

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Businessman Raj Kundra marked his birthday with a special announcement as he unveiled his production house, embarking on a new journey in the world of storytelling.

Taking to Instagram, the actor introduced his production house and shared that the venture is something he had wanted to begin for a long time. Raj said the platform would be dedicated to stories of courage, identity and sacrifice, with a special focus on Punjab, its people, history, and spirit. He added that the venture would be a home for stories of those who came before us, with narratives rooted in Punjab but intended to reach audiences across the world.

Sharing a video, the ‘Great Punjab Robbery’ actor wrote, “With Waheguru Ji’s blessings, today I introduce AKAAL FILMS, my production house, and a journey I’ve wanted to begin for a long time. A home for stories of courage. Stories of identity. Stories of sacrifice. Stories of those who came before us. Stories rooted in Punjab, its people, its history and its spirit, but told for the world. This is more than a production house for me. AKAAL FILMS…The journey begins. Waheguru Mehar Kare.”

Raj Kundra turned a year older on September 9. His wife and actress Shilpa Shetty penned a heartfelt birthday note for him. Calling him her “darling Cookie,” Shilpa wished Raj a life filled with happiness, love, laughter and abundance. She wrote, “My darling Cookie, We celebrate you every day, but today is extra special because it’s your birthday! May you always be blessed, protected, happy, and surrounded by abundance, love, and laughter.”

“Here’s to another year of you being my favourite person to annoy, laugh with, and do life alongside. Happy Birthday, my Cookie. Life is simply sweeter with you,” she added.

The birthday celebrations also coincided with Raj announcing his new production house, Akaal Films, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his creative journey.

--IANS

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