September 12, 2026 1:06 PM हिंदी

Indian Army debunks reports of terror activity, military build-up along LoC

Indian Army debunks reports of terror activity, military build-up along LoC

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The Indian Army on Saturday fact-checked and rejected reports claiming increased terrorist activity near the Line of Control (LoC), along with allegations that the military had asked residents to vacate their houses near major garrisons in north Kashmir's Kupwara and Baramulla districts.

Taking to X, the Indian Army's fact-check account said that the X account @KashmirIntel_ was circulating fake reports and linking the claims to reports that the military had asked residents to vacate houses located near major garrisons in Kupwara and Baramulla districts.

"The X account @KashmirIntel_ is circulating fake reports alleging increased terrorist activity near the Line of Control (LoC), linking these claims to reports that the Indian military has asked residents to vacate houses near major garrisons in north Kashmir's Kupwara and Baramulla districts," the Army said in its post.

"The claims of increased terrorist activities and an 'unusual Indian military build-up' along the LoC are totally false," the officials said, dismissing the reports being circulated on social media.

The Army further said that the account spreading the information was a Pakistan-based propaganda account and cautioned people against believing or amplifying unverified claims.

They added that the propaganda account, based in Europe, was responsible for spreading the fake news several times and said that the claims being circulated were aimed at creating a misleading narrative regarding the situation along the LoC.

"Unverified militant claims + unsubstantiated military build-up narrative + speculative linkage = misleading information. Verify before you amplify," the Army stated in the X post.

The Army urged people to verify information before sharing or amplifying such reports.

--IANS

sd/rad

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