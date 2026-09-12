September 12, 2026 1:05 PM हिंदी

Alia Bhatt says she 'never felt' she could have acted in 'Don't Be Shy'

Alia Bhatt says she 'never felt' she could have acted in 'Don't Be Shy'

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actress-producer Alia Bhatt said she “never felt” that she should have acted in Don’t Be Shy, adding that she is instead more nervous about introducing four new actors and a debutant director with the film.

During the trailer launch, Alia was asked if there was a part of her which said she could have acted in this film, to which she replied: “No, I don't think I ever felt that…”

Alia, who made her acting debut 14 years ago with “Student Of The Year”, said producing the project has given her a different sense of fulfilment as she has been involved in building its story and world from the very beginning.

“14 years ago, I made my debut as an actor, and 14 years later, I am introducing four new actors and a debutant director, and I am way more nervous than they are right now. I really have butterflies in my stomach because, to answer your question, I love being an actor and I love being in front of the camera, but being a producer has another sort of fulfilment.”

“It gives me another sort of joy because we've been involved in building the world, the story, from the word go…”

The actress added: “From when Sreeti Mukerji came to us with an idea to make a movie like this, and we said, ‘Let's do it together,’ and then we took it to our lovely partners… It is a story very close to my heart, and everyone will resonate with it because we all love what comes with growing up.”

“Don’t Be Shy” follows a 20-year-old girl Shyamili 'Shy' Das, who believes she has life figured out, watches her carefully planned existence take an unexpected turn as everything starts spiraling beyond her control.

--IANS

dc/

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