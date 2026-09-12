Alia Bhatt says she 'never felt' she could have acted in 'Don't Be Shy'

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actress-producer Alia Bhatt said she “never felt” that she should have acted in Don’t Be Shy, adding that she is instead more nervous about introducing four new actors and a debutant director with the film.

During the trailer launch, Alia was asked if there was a part of her which said she could have acted in this film, to which she replied: “No, I don't think I ever felt that…”

Alia, who made her acting debut 14 years ago with “Student Of The Year”, said producing the project has given her a different sense of fulfilment as she has been involved in building its story and world from the very beginning.

“14 years ago, I made my debut as an actor, and 14 years later, I am introducing four new actors and a debutant director, and I am way more nervous than they are right now. I really have butterflies in my stomach because, to answer your question, I love being an actor and I love being in front of the camera, but being a producer has another sort of fulfilment.”

“It gives me another sort of joy because we've been involved in building the world, the story, from the word go…”

The actress added: “From when Sreeti Mukerji came to us with an idea to make a movie like this, and we said, ‘Let's do it together,’ and then we took it to our lovely partners… It is a story very close to my heart, and everyone will resonate with it because we all love what comes with growing up.”

“Don’t Be Shy” follows a 20-year-old girl Shyamili 'Shy' Das, who believes she has life figured out, watches her carefully planned existence take an unexpected turn as everything starts spiraling beyond her control.

--IANS

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