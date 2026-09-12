PM Modi, Ethiopian counterpart discuss ways to strengthen strategic partnership

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali held a meeting on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Saturday and discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership across various sectors.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed progress across key sectors, including economic cooperation, defence and security partnership, and capacity building, according to the statement released by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

PM Modi and Abiy Ahmed Ali also discussed regional and international developments of mutual interest. They reaffirmed their commitment to close cooperation in multilateral fora.

During the meeting, PM Modi expressed appreciation for Ethiopia’s participation in the 18th BRICS Summit and noted that its presence helped in reinforcing the collective voice of the Global South.

In a statement shared on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "PM Narendra Modi met Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. Both leaders discussed avenues to further strengthen the India-Ethiopia Strategic Partnership across sectors including economic, defence and security sectors. Both reiterated their collective voice for the Global South. Both leaders also exchanged perspectives on regional and international developments of mutual interest."

PM Modi's meeting with Abiy Ahmed Ali took India's ties with Ethiopia on a new trajectory. Ethiopia expressed their keenness for stronger defence cooperation with India. Ethiopia welcomed Indian industry and investment. Ethiopia particularly welcomed Indian mining companies, according to Government of India sources.

PM Abiy Ahmed Ali arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. He was warmly received by Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth.

As BRICS Chair 2026, India is set to host the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from today.

While extending a warm welcome to the visiting leader, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) wrote on X, "Cordially welcome PM Abiy Ahmed Ali of Ethiopia on his arrival in New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. He was received by MoS Sanjay Seth at the airport. India and Ethiopia share a Strategic Partnership and are working together to advance cooperation among BRICS countries."

India’s BRICS chairship is guided by the theme: 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', reflecting PM Modi's vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of "Humanity First." In addition to these areas, the leaders will discuss strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities and share perspectives on global and regional matters of mutual importance.

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates. BRICS partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

In December last year, PM Modi was on a two-day visit to Ethiopia. During the visit, PM Modi held talks with PM Abiy Ahmed Ali, addressed the joint session of Parliament and visited the Adwa Museum. PM Modi was also conferred with Ethiopia's highest civilian honour, the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia'.

--IANS

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