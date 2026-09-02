US Open: Monfils celebrates 40th birthday with win in opener

New York, Sep 2 (IANS) Gael Monfils began his 18th and final appearance at the hard-court major with a vintage victory against Adolfo Daniel Vallejo, keeping his Grand Slam career alive for at least one more match and turning his 40th birthday day into a memorable one.

Monfils, who will retire at the end of the 2026 season, turned back the clock, defeating Vallejo 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 in front of a packed Louis Armstrong Stadium crowd, recording his 34th career victory at the US Open, the most ever for a Frenchman in New York.

The Frenchman became the third man aged 40 or over to earn a match win at the US Open in the last 50 years after two-time US Open singles champion Ken Rosewall, 42, in 1977 and five-time US Open singles champ Jimmy Connors, 40, in 1992, according to US Open stats.

“Special number, 40, and playing a good match, so it was special,” Monfils said. “I think my best birthday was… I can't remember, but it was back, you know, with my family. That definitely was the best one. But this one, let's say, I will put it in the top 10.”

The former world No. 6 had announced at the beginning of the season that 2026 would be his last on tour before retirement, yet after being feted by the New York crowd during the mixed doubles event he played alongside wife Elina Svitolina.

Among those cheering Monfils on inside Louis Armstrong Stadium was his wife, WTA star Svitolina. The couple teamed up last week to reach the mixed doubles semi-finals, and Svitolina was back in the stands to support Monfils on his milestone birthday.

Monfils, the former No. 6 player in the PIF ATP Rankings, will next face Learner Tien in the second round. The 20-year-old American won their only previous ATP Head2Head meeting, prevailing in three sets in Montreal last month, after which Tien asked Monfils for a signature.

--IANS

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