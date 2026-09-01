US Open: Madison Keys on course after Korneeva clash in Round One

New York, Sep 1 (IANS) American star Madison Keys survived a tough encounter before getting the better of Alina Korneeva in their first-round clash in the women's singles event at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the 2026 US Open in New York on Tuesday.

Teenage sensation Korneeva had recently defeated Keys’ compatriots Emma Navarro and Iva Jovic at the WTA 1000 Toronto and posed some tough questions in the opening set. However, the 2017 runner-up found the telling shots in the crunch moments for a 7-5, 6-4 victory.

“It’s always funny. I think I’m still a teenager, so looking across the net and seeing a teenager doesn’t make much sense to me,” quipped Keys, seeded 24 in this edition. “It’s always tough playing someone young and up and coming; they’re going for all their shots.

“It’s just so hard to play the first round of a Grand Slam, so nervous, wanting to do so well. I’m happy I was able to fight through that and get the win today,” she said.

Keys was up against a top-draw rising star and sent out a signal of intent with a crushing forehand in a one-two strike for the very first point. The world No. 24’s heavy hitting with cannonballs off both forehand and backhand landed for a 3-0 scoreboard.

Korneeva, who trains at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, scurried across the baseline like the legendary Spaniard to fire a forehand pass down the line. Next point, the 19-year-old repeated that trick, this time off the backhand wing to deservedly get an opening game.

It was the launchpad for the teenager to restore parity at 3-3. Yet more booming Keys groundstrokes chalked up a 5-3 advantage, but the serve was lacking rhythm and impact; Korneeva came back to level.

Just when the tension rose and danger loomed, Keys called upon her previous 33 US Open match wins to fire a scintillating backhand pass as the highlight-reel Keys component to capturing the opening set.

Compared to the turbulent first, the second set was front-foot excellence within the baseline, much more in the mold of major contender Madi up until 4-2.

Once again, Korneeva stood tall and refused to gift points, the 19-year-old fending off match point at 5-3 down to prolong the encounter. With 94 minutes on the clock, a Korneeva forehand headed wide, and Keys roared with relief to avoid the same fate as her 2025 US Open first round.

--IANS

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