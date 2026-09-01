US Open: ‘It's a big surprise,’ says Alcaraz on Djokovic's shock first-round exit

New York, Sep 1 (IANS) Defending US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz described Novak Djokovic's stunning first-round exit from the tournament as a “big surprise” after the Spaniard returned from a four-month injury layoff with a straight-sets win over Roman Safiullin on Monday, while stressing that he remains focused on taking his own campaign one round at a time.

Djokovic's five-set defeat to Mariano Navone on Sunday brought an unexpected early end to the Serbian's campaign and removed the prospect of a potential semi-final meeting with Alcaraz. The result marked Djokovic's first opening-round loss at a Grand Slam since the 2006 Australian Open.

Alcaraz revealed that he had followed the dramatic closing stages of the contest before reflecting on the significance of the upset.

“I saw the fifth set. Obviously it was the first time that Novak lost in the first round here in this tournament, so it's a big surprise. Someone like Novak going out in the first round, it's surprising,” Alcaraz said after winning his first-round match against Roman Safiullin on Monday, as quoted by ATP.

“But every Grand Slam is really difficult to get through every round, every player. It's really tough. You have to earn the win (from) the first ball until the last one. He was in my part of the draw, but it was in the semis. For me, the semis are too far away, so I just try to go round by round,” he added.

While Djokovic's departure has changed the complexion of Alcaraz's half of the draw, the Spaniard has his own challenges to negotiate after returning to singles competition for the first time in 139 days.

The 23-year-old had been sidelined since April with a right wrist injury and admitted that his return to the court brought an unfamiliar level of nervousness. However, Alcaraz came through his opener convincingly against Safiullin, striking 28 winners and later confirming that he was pain-free.

“It was a difficult day for me,” Alcaraz said when asked about the feelings ahead of his first singles match in 139 days. “But at the same time, a really beautiful one. Starting the day I was really nervous, thinking ‘I'm going to make it, I'm going to compete again’. I had more nerves than usual, but just happy, because my goal here is to compete, to enjoy, and let's see how my body's going to react after the matches.”

The victory improved Alcaraz's season record to 23-3, and the Spaniard will next face Portugal's Jaime Faria as he continues his title defence in New York.

--IANS

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