August 31, 2026 4:57 PM हिंदी

US Open: 'It was extremely late', says Venus Williams after losing her midnight start

'It was extremely late', says Venus Williams after losing her midnight start to Sofia Kenin in the US Open 2026 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Monday. Photo credit: WTA file photo

New York, Aug 31 (IANS) Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams went vocal on her "extremely late" start to her first-round clash at the US Open 2026 as she spoke on her defeat to Sofia Kenin at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The two-time US Open champion bowed out in the first round after losing to compatriot Kenin 2-6, 7-6(6) in a match that started past midnight at 12:15 am (local time). The two Americans had to wait for the end of Novak Djokovic's shock four-hour and 36-minute marathon loss to Argentina's Mariano Navone before they took the Arthur Ashe for their clash.

"It was extremely late. I've never played a match that late before," Williams said in her post-match press conference, as quoted by Tennis World.

"It's not ideal. I would have preferred something else. I think it wasn't great for either of us. I definitely think there's room for improvement there," she added.

Williams was blown away in the first set, but she mounted a strong comeback in the second and had seven set points. But the 46-year-old failed to convert a single one. At 5-4 in the second, she had three straight set points but could not convert a single one as she was pushed into the tie-breaker.

Williams also had a chance to take the game to the distance in the tie-breaker when she had four consecutive set points at 6-2. However, she lost the next six points and went down in the match.

She reflected on the chances, but acknowledged that Kenin had done well. "I think she played well. Maybe I had a loose point here or there, but I don't think I just gave it away. I think it was just a little bit unlucky, and I think it's some of the best tennis she's played lately, for sure," she said.

--IANS

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