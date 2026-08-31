US Open: 'It was extremely late', says Venus Williams after losing her midnight start

New York, Aug 31 (IANS) Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams went vocal on her "extremely late" start to her first-round clash at the US Open 2026 as she spoke on her defeat to Sofia Kenin at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The two-time US Open champion bowed out in the first round after losing to compatriot Kenin 2-6, 7-6(6) in a match that started past midnight at 12:15 am (local time). The two Americans had to wait for the end of Novak Djokovic's shock four-hour and 36-minute marathon loss to Argentina's Mariano Navone before they took the Arthur Ashe for their clash.

"It was extremely late. I've never played a match that late before," Williams said in her post-match press conference, as quoted by Tennis World.

"It's not ideal. I would have preferred something else. I think it wasn't great for either of us. I definitely think there's room for improvement there," she added.

Williams was blown away in the first set, but she mounted a strong comeback in the second and had seven set points. But the 46-year-old failed to convert a single one. At 5-4 in the second, she had three straight set points but could not convert a single one as she was pushed into the tie-breaker.

Williams also had a chance to take the game to the distance in the tie-breaker when she had four consecutive set points at 6-2. However, she lost the next six points and went down in the match.

She reflected on the chances, but acknowledged that Kenin had done well. "I think she played well. Maybe I had a loose point here or there, but I don't think I just gave it away. I think it was just a little bit unlucky, and I think it's some of the best tennis she's played lately, for sure," she said.

--IANS

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