US Open: Anisimova confident of going one better after runner-up finish in 2025

New Delhi, Sept 1 (IANS) Having finished runner-up in the 2025 edition, American star Amanda Anisimova is hoping to go one better at this year's US Open in New York and has started her campaign with a straight-sets victory over Ashlyn Krueger in the opening round.

Anisimova said she is banking on the good memories she has at the US Open to help her in this campaign.

“Yeah, I definitely have a lot of memories from last year, being back here, and this being one of my favourite tournaments. I feel really, really good. I’m excited. It’s a new tournament and a new couple of weeks, so who knows what’s going to happen,” Anisimova had said ahead of the US Open 2026.

She will next face Austria's Lilli Tagger in the second round of the US Open on Wednesday.

While sharing her thoughts on returning to the tournament, the 25-year-old American star also talked about balancing her life on and off the court:

“I feel like it can get quite hectic as a tennis player because you kind of have two worlds. I also have a world where I try to stay away from that, just decompress and relax. I’m sort of introverted at times as well. But having events to go to and fun things to look forward to is actually a good distraction from the tournament. It helps take your mind off things and allows you to relax. But yeah, I love it, and I think it’s a lot of fun.”

On Monday night (US time), Anisimova enjoyed a memorable birthday as she swept past fellow American Ashlyn Krueger 6-1, 6-3 to book her place in the second round. Last year's New York finalist will next face Austrian teenager Lilli Tagger.

Anisimova, who has also reached the final of Wimbledon 2025, had a great season last year and also reached the semifinals of the 2025 WTA Finals. She is currently ranked 10th in the WTA Rankings and has a highest ranking of No.3 in January 2026.

--IANS

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