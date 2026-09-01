US Open: Alcaraz returns; Shelton, Tsitsipas rally as Wawrinka bows out (roundup)

New York, Sep 1 (IANS) Carlos Alcaraz marked his return to singles action with a composed victory, while Stan Wawrinka's final Grand Slam appearance ended in defeat as the men's singles draw produced several compelling first-round stories at the US Open on Day 2.

Defending champion Alcaraz made a successful comeback from a four-month wrist injury layoff, beating Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in his opening match. The Spaniard, who returned to competitive action in the mixed doubles alongside Serena Williams last week, looked assured in his first singles outing since April as he began his title defence.

Former champion Wawrinka, meanwhile, received an emotional farewell from New York after losing 7-6(4), 7-6(3), 6-0 to Matteo Berrettini. The 41-year-old Swiss, who won the US Open in 2016 and is set to retire later this season, fought hard through two closely contested sets before Berrettini pulled away in the third.

American No. 1 Ben Shelton also recovered impressively from a slow start to defeat Tallon Griekspoor 1-6, 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 under the lights. Backed by a vocal Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, Shelton turned the contest around after losing the opening set and continued his strong run following his recent title defence in Canada.

Stefanos Tsitsipas produced one of the standout comebacks of the day, rallying from a set and a break down to beat 10th seed Arthur Fils 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-1, 6-4. The Greek struck 50 winners to halt Fils' six-match winning streak and set up a second-round meeting with qualifier Lloyd Harris.

Third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, a two-time semi-finalist in New York, started his pursuit of a major title with a tough victory. The Canadian defeated Rinky Hijikata 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. Play was halted for about an hour due to rain after Auger-Aliassime lost the second set. However, when play resumed on Grandstand, Auger-Aliassime appeared unaffected by the delay, quickly regained his rhythm, and took control of the match.

Two wins shy of 300 career tour-level victories, the Montreal native let slip two match points when serving for the match at 5-4 in the fourth set, yet rebounded with a break of his own before closing out the first-round match in the ensuing game. Next up for the 26-year-old is Karen Khachanov, who easily beat Roman Andres Burruchaga 6-3, 6-0, 6-1.

There was also a dramatic five-set battle for American Sebastian Gorzny, ranked No. 731, who saved five match points to overcome Raphael Collignon 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(9) in a contest lasting nearly four hours.

Brandon Nakashima continued his excellent summer with a commanding 6-2, 6-1, 6-0 win over Sebastian Baez, firing 34 winners in an 89-minute display. He will now face fellow Californian Alex Michelsen, who beat Federico Cina 6-4, 6-1, 6-0.

Another Californian, 14th seed Learner Tien, registered his maiden US Open victory by defeating Nuno Borges 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 to complete a busy day of action at Flushing Meadows.

--IANS

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