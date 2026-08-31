US Open 2026 Day 2 schedule: Alcaraz, Sabalenka to begin title defence

New York, Aug 31 (IANS) The US Open 2026 is up and running with an action-packed Day 2 lined up ahead. The first day saw some fascinating action, but delivered a huge shock in the round 1 exit of 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in a five-setter to Mariano Navone as the Serb battled physical issues.

The second day will see defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka open their campaign in a quest to defend their titles. Alcaraz is back in action after a long wrist injury lay-off. He will open his campaign at Flushing Meadows with his round 1 clash against Roman Safiullin, while Sabalenka will be up against Camila Osorio in her opener.

Grand Slam winners Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek and Stan Wawrinka will also be in action, while star players Ben Shelton, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Frances Tiafoe and Felix Auger-Aliassime will also be staking their claims for the US Open title as they begin their run in New York too.

Apart from this, last year's runner-up Amanda Anisimova will also begin her run in New York as she faces Ashlyn Krueger, while Karolina Muchova, seeded seventh, is also slated to play her opener against Sinja Kraus. Marin Cilic also had a match scheduled against Andrey Rublev in a fascinating battle, but the Croatian has pulled out due to an injury.

Ahead of all the action, here's the full schedule for Day 2 of the US Open

Arthur Ashe Stadium (Starts 9:00 PM IST)

Women's Singles: Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs. Camila Osorio (COL)

Men's Singles: Roman Safiullin vs. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [2]

Next session (Starts 4:30 AM IST, Sep 1)

Men's Singles: Ben Shelton (USA) [8] vs. Tallon Griekspoor (NED)

Women's Singles: Naomi Osaka (JPN) [13] vs. Anastasia Zakharova

Louis Armstrong Stadium (Starts 8:30 PM IST)

Men's Singles: Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs. Arthur Fils (FRA) [10]

Women's Singles: Ashlyn Krueger (USA) vs. Amanda Anisimova (USA) [10]

Next session (Starts 4:30 AM IST, Sep 1)

Women's Singles: Iga Swiatek (POL) [8] vs. Xiyu Wang (CHN)

Men's Singles: Martin Damm (USA) vs. Frances Tiafoe (USA) [11]

Grandstand (Starts 8:30 PM IST)

Women's Singles: Sinja Kraus (AUT) vs. Karolina Muchova (CZE) [7]

Women's Singles (Not before 10:00 PM IST): Emma Navarro (USA) [26] vs. Lois Boisson (FRA)

Women's Singles: Maja Chwalinska (POL) [20] vs. Taylor Townsend (USA)

Men's Singles: Matteo Berrettini (ITA) vs. Stan Wawrinka (SUI)

Men's Singles (Not before 2:30 AM IST, Sep 1): Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [3] vs. Rinky Hijikata (AUS)

Stadium 17 (Starts 8:30 PM IST)

Women's Singles: Qinwen Zheng (CHN) vs. Kristina Liutova

Men's Singles (Not before 10:00 PM IST): Alex Michelsen (USA) vs. Federico Cina (ITA)

Men's Singles: Brandon Nakashima (USA) [16] vs. Sebastian Baez (ARG)

Women's Singles (Not before 11:30 PM IST): Sloane Stephens (USA) vs. Clara Tauson (DEN)

Men's Singles (Not before 2:00 AM IST, Sep 1): Nuno Borges (POR) vs. Learner Tien (USA) [14]

Court 5 (Starts 8:30 PM IST)

Women's Singles Round 1: Sara Bejlek (CZE) [28] vs. Cristina Bucsa (ESP)

Not before 10:00 PM IST:

Women's Singles Round 1: Anna Blinkova vs. Anna Kalinskaya [21]

Men's Singles Round 1: Luciano Darderi (ITA) [21] vs. Harry Wendelken (GBR)

Men's Singles Round 1: Jakub Mensik (CZE) [17] vs. Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN)

Court 6 (Starts 8:30 PM IST)

Women's Singles Round 1: Mananchaya Sawangkaew (THA) vs. Panna Udvardy (HUN)

Not before 10:00 PM IST:

Men's Singles Round 1: Thiago Agustin Tirante (ARG) vs. Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

Men's Singles Round 1: Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) vs. Rei Sakamoto (JPN)

Men's Singles Round 1: Yannick Hanfmann (GER) vs. Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) [25]

Women's Singles Round 1: Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) vs. Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

Court 7 (Starts 8:30 PM IST)

Men's Singles Round 1: Otto Virtanen (FIN) vs. Andrey Rublev [23]

Not before 10:00 PM IST:

Men's Singles Round 1: Jurij Rodionov (AUT) vs. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA)

Women's Singles Round 1: Daria Snigur (UKR) vs. Diana Shnaider [15]

Men's Singles Round 1: Alexander Blockx (BEL) [28] vs. Tomas Barrios Vera (CHI)

Court 9 (Starts 10:30 PM IST)

Women's Singles Round 1: Tamara Zidansek (SLO) vs. Maria Timofeeva (UZB)

Not before 12:30 AM IST (Sep 1):

Women's Singles Round 1: Viktorija Golubic (SUI) vs. Diane Parry (FRA)

Not before 2:30 AM IST (Sep 1):

Women's Singles Round 1: Maya Joint (AUS) vs. Liudmila Samsonova

Court 10 (Starts 8:30 PM IST)

Women's Singles Round 1: Elsa Jacquemot (FRA) vs. Marie Bouzkova (CZE) [25]

Not before 10:30 PM IST:

Men's Singles Round 1: Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) [30] vs. James Duckworth (AUS)

Women's Singles Round 1: Julia Grabher (AUT) vs. Sorana Cirstea (ROU) [16]

Court 11 (Starts 8:30 PM IST)

Men's Singles Round 1: Valentin Vacherot (MON) [22] vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA)

Not before 10:00 PM IST:

Men's Singles Round 1: Sebastian Gorzny (USA) vs. Raphael Collignon (BEL)

Women's Singles Round 1: Anouk Koevermans (NED) vs. Caty McNally (USA)

Not before 12:00 AM IST (Sep 1):

Women's Singles Round 1: Katie Volynets (USA) vs. Linda Noskova (CZE) [6]

Men's Singles Round 1: Roman Andres Burruchaga (ARG) vs. Karen Khachanov

Court 12 (Starts 8:30 PM IST)

Women's Singles Round 1: Harriet Dart (GBR) vs. Peyton Stearns (USA)

Not before 10:00 PM IST:

Men's Singles Round 1: Martin Landaluce (ESP) vs. Jacob Fearnley (GBR)

Men's Singles Round 1: Damir Dzumhur (BIH) vs. Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

Not before 11:30 PM IST:

Women's Singles Round 1: Ann Li (USA) [29] vs. Antonia Ruzic (CRO)

Men's Singles Round 1: Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) vs. Alexei Popyrin (AUS)

Court 13 (Starts 8:30 PM IST)

Women's Singles Round 1: Lilli Tagger (AUT) vs. Tamara Korpatsch (GER)

Not before 10:00 PM IST:

Women's Singles Round 1: Kimberly Birrell (AUS) vs. Petra Marcinko (CRO)

Women's Singles Round 1: Nadia Podoroska (ARG) vs. Simona Waltert (SUI)

Men's Singles Round 1: Juncheng Shang (CHN) vs. Marco Trungelliti (ARG)

Men's Singles Round 1: Quentin Halys (FRA) vs. Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG)

Court 15 (Starts 8:30 PM IST)

Women's Singles Round 1: Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) vs. Himeno Sakatsume (JPN)

Women's Singles Round 1: Aoi Ito (JPN) vs. Oksana Selekhmeteva (ESP)

Men's Singles Round 1: Dalibor Svrcina (CZE) vs. Valentin Royer (FRA)

--IANS

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