US moves to overhaul military IT systems

Washington, March 27 (IANS) The Pentagon is pushing to overhaul its information technology systems. Officials say outdated networks and cyber risks could hurt military readiness.

Defence Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies outlined the plan at a House hearing. She said the department is driving a “bold transformation” to turn technology into a “decisive warfighting advantage.”

“Our focus is to enable data supremacy and decision superiority,” she said.

Lawmakers said strong networks are critical. “If the networks don’t work well, nothing else will,” said committee chair Don Bacon.

Davies described four main priorities.

First, the Pentagon plans to modernise its network backbone. This includes cables, satellites and 5G systems. She said 5G is already deployed at most US military installations.

Second, the department will replace outdated systems. Davies said legacy IT remains a major problem. “Legacy IT does pose quite a significant problem,” she said.

She said many old systems are not updated. That makes them harder to secure.

Lawmakers agreed. Some described federal systems as slow and outdated. They said this hurts efficiency and security.

Third, the Pentagon will strengthen cybersecurity. Davies said the department is moving away from “checklist driven compliance.”

Instead, it will use a risk-based model. This includes automation and continuous monitoring. The department is also expanding “zero trust” security.

Davies said cyber risks extend beyond Pentagon networks. She warned about threats to contractors and supply chains. The department must look “much more holistically” at security across the defence industrial base.

Fourth, the Pentagon will focus on workforce. Davies said it is expanding recruitment and training for cyber professionals.

Davies said cryptography is a “critical cornerstone.” She said the department is preparing for new encryption standards.

Officials also flagged risks in operational technology. This includes systems used in shipyards and energy networks. Davies said many were “never intended to be connected directly to the internet.”

The hearing also focused on slow approvals for new technology. Davies said the system “is much slower than it needs to be.”

Lawmakers warned that cyber threats are growing. They cited risks from China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.

The Pentagon has faced pressure to modernise its systems. Officials say digital strength is now key to military power. Recent defence strategies have focused on cloud computing, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

The department has also faced scrutiny over outdated systems and audit failures. Lawmakers from both parties have pushed for faster reforms and stronger partnerships with industry.

--IANS

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