April 21, 2026 5:56 PM हिंदी

Tank shell explosion kills three Japanese defence personnel

Tank shell explosion kills three Japanese defence personnel (File image)

Tokyo, April 21 (IANS) Three defence forces personnel have died and one injured after a premature explosion of a tank shell at a Ground Self-Defence Force (GSDF) training range in southwestern Japan, the country's media reported on Tuesday.

Japan's leading Kyodo news agency reported that the cause of the explosion is still unknown and an investigation committee has been set up. The incident occurred during a tank exercise at the GSDF's Hijudai training range in Oita Prefecture, around 8:40 am (local time) on Tuesday.

“Three killed aboard the Type 10 tank were Kentaro Hamabe, 45, Shingo Takayama, 31, and Kozo Kanai, 30 -- all members of the Western Army Tank Unit based at Camp Kusu in the prefecture,” said General Masayoshi Arai, Chief of Staff of the GSDF, while briefing the media.

According to the GSDF, the tank commander, gunner, safety officer (responsible for ensuring firing accuracy) and driver are the four personnel involved in the accident. The driver is reportedly the injured person and remains in serious condition.

"We offer our heartfelt prayers and deepest condolences to the bereaved families," said General Masayoshi Arai.

Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told reporters at the parliamentary building in Tokyo that the government is trying to confirm more details and cause of the incident.

"Following this incident, I have ordered a suspension of live-fire exercises using Type 10 tanks, as well as similar drills involving Type 90 tanks that use the same type of ammunition. It's extremely regrettable...We will ensure thorough safety measures are out in place," he said.

The Hijudai training range is used by the GSDF for large-scale exercises and spans about 5,000 hectares. The Type 10 tank is produced by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

–IANS

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