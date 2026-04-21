Pakistan: Paramilitary officer killed, six injured in Balochistan attack

Quetta, April 21 (IANS) Attacks on Pakistani forces continued for the second consecutive day in Balochistan’s Mastung district on Tuesday with one paramilitary officer getting killed and six left injured, local media reported citing officials and sources.

Reports suggest that an armed group once again targeted Pakistani personnel at multiple locations in the Dasht region of Mastung, destroying two vehicles in separate attacks and reportedly seizing weapons from personnel killed in the clashes.

Pakistani authorities confirmed that anti-terrorism force official Rehmatullah Khilji was killed and six other personnel injured during the attack.

Citing local sources, The Balochistan post reported that the death toll could be higher, but authorities have not released further details.

Clashes began on Sunday after Pakistani forces cordoned off parts of the Kambela area and carried out an operation. Armed men attacked troops during the movement, resulting in exchanges of gunfire.

Residents reported heavy firing and explosions near a forces’ camp in nearby Kund Masuri, where fighting lasted for nearly an hour.

Earlier on Sunday, two military vehicles were reportedly ambushed at Daghari Cross while patrolling to secure a train, with one vehicle being hit, leading to casualties.

Last week, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed that it had killed 29 Pakistani military personnel in 14 attacks conducted between April 3 and 14 in several parts of Balochistan province, local media reported.

In a statement, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said that the group carried out operations in Panjgur, Kharan, Surab, Washuk, Uthal, Mastung and Jhal Magsi, targetting military convoys, checkpoints and supply lines, The Balochistan Post reported.

Jeeyand Baloch said the attacks included ambushes, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and what he termed 'drone strikes'. He mentioned that highways and checkposts were taken under "full control" by the BLA during some operations, while 13 Levies and police personnel were arrested and later released.

The BLA said the recent operations mark what it termed as a "decisive phase" in war for the "defence of the Baloch motherland".

--IANS

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