April 21, 2026 5:55 PM हिंदी

Pakistan: Paramilitary officer killed, six injured in Balochistan attack

Pakistan: Paramilitary officer killed, six injured in Balochistan attack (File image)

Quetta, April 21 (IANS) Attacks on Pakistani forces continued for the second consecutive day in Balochistan’s Mastung district on Tuesday with one paramilitary officer getting killed and six left injured, local media reported citing officials and sources.

Reports suggest that an armed group once again targeted Pakistani personnel at multiple locations in the Dasht region of Mastung, destroying two vehicles in separate attacks and reportedly seizing weapons from personnel killed in the clashes.

Pakistani authorities confirmed that anti-terrorism force official Rehmatullah Khilji was killed and six other personnel injured during the attack.

Citing local sources, The Balochistan post reported that the death toll could be higher, but authorities have not released further details.

Clashes began on Sunday after Pakistani forces cordoned off parts of the Kambela area and carried out an operation. Armed men attacked troops during the movement, resulting in exchanges of gunfire.

Residents reported heavy firing and explosions near a forces’ camp in nearby Kund Masuri, where fighting lasted for nearly an hour.

Earlier on Sunday, two military vehicles were reportedly ambushed at Daghari Cross while patrolling to secure a train, with one vehicle being hit, leading to casualties.

Last week, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed that it had killed 29 Pakistani military personnel in 14 attacks conducted between April 3 and 14 in several parts of Balochistan province, local media reported.

In a statement, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said that the group carried out operations in Panjgur, Kharan, Surab, Washuk, Uthal, Mastung and Jhal Magsi, targetting military convoys, checkpoints and supply lines, The Balochistan Post reported.

Jeeyand Baloch said the attacks included ambushes, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and what he termed 'drone strikes'. He mentioned that highways and checkposts were taken under "full control" by the BLA during some operations, while 13 Levies and police personnel were arrested and later released.

The BLA said the recent operations mark what it termed as a "decisive phase" in war for the "defence of the Baloch motherland".

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Harmanpreet & Co. look to avoid series defeat against upbeat South Africa in the third Women's T20 International at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

3rd WT20I: Harmanpreet & Co. look to survive series defeat against upbeat SA

Multiple reports highlight systemic negligence in Pakistan's public healthcare system (File image)

Multiple reports highlight systemic negligence in Pakistan's public healthcare system

All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) players clinch 4 gold, 3 silver & 2 bronze medals in WPC Series in Penang, Malaysia, on Tue3sday. Photo credit: AIPA

AIPA players clinch 4 gold, 3 silver & 2 bronze medals in WPC Series

Human rights groups slam Pakistan over another enforced disappearance of Baloch woman

Human rights groups slam Pakistan over another enforced disappearance of Baloch woman

Storm over Kharge's 'terrorist' remark at PM Modi, ministers and MPs rip into Cong chief

Storm over Kharge's 'terrorist' remark at PM Modi, ministers and MPs rip into Cong chief

Amanda Anisimova and Ekaterina Alexandrova withdraw from Madrid due to injury. Photo credit: WTA

Tennis: Anisimova, Alexandrova withdraw from Madrid due to injury

India's financial services deal activity steadies despite geopolitical tensions: Report

India's financial services deal activity resilient despite geopolitical tensions

Tank shell explosion kills three Japanese defence personnel (File image)

Tank shell explosion kills three Japanese defence personnel

Northamptonshire extend Darren Lehmann’s contract till end of 2029

Northamptonshire extend Darren Lehmann’s contract till end of 2029

Tashkent to host 2027 World Para Athletics Championships

Tashkent to host 2027 World Para Athletics Championships