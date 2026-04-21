April 21, 2026 5:55 PM हिंदी

Maha minister Pankaja Munde joins NDA protest against defeat of Constitution Amendment Bill

Maha minister Pankaja Munde joins NDA protest against defeat of Constitution Amendment Bill

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pankaja Munde on Tuesday joined the protest, launched by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) against the failure of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, that guaranteed women's reservation in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

Leaders of NDA-affiliated parties took part in protest marches across the country after the Bill failed to achieve the two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha last week.

Addressing a press conference, Minister Munde called the Bill's defeat as "unfortunate".

The Maharashtra Minister said: "Women in large numbers are messaging us expressing their disappointment. In order to support them and condemn this, we will take onto the streets."

"Women have received reservation and representation in the local bodies but they need to also get reservation in policy making, in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies," Munde added.

Accusing the opposition parties for the Bill's defeat, she said, "Parties like the Congress, Samajwadi party, DMK, Trinamool Congress have committed a sin by opposing this Bill."

Minister Munde alleged that the Opposition then "celebrated" the failure of the Bill.

"The women of this country won't forgive this obstruction in the path of their progress. I believe that in the future, these (opposition) parties will be rejected by the women of the country," the Maharashtra Minister asserted.

"Giving women reservation is not a favour but their right," Munde emphasised.

She termed the proposed delimitation exercise as "a rule bound process" which, according to her, is required due to the increase in country's population as compared to what it was during Independence.

"What is there to oppose it (Women's Reservation Bill)?" she said.

Moreover, Munde accused the Opposition of giving this "excuse" to obstruct women's progress.

Speaking to reporters later, the Maharashtra Minister said, "Women across the country are expressing their anger on social media and WhatsApp as they see this (stalling the women quota bill) as an insult."

"Therefore, we (NDA) have decided to represent their anger and, from today, to join hands with them (women of the country) and become part of this movement. As a form of protest, papers are being submitted everywhere. Women themselves will give a strong response through their votes from day one," Munde added.

--IANS

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