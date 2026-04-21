April 21, 2026 5:55 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: When and where to watch LSG vs RR, know all details

When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals, know all details of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match at the the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Lucknow, April 21 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Wednesday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, with both teams aiming to regain momentum at a crucial stage of the tournament.

Rishabh Pant and Co. have endured a difficult campaign so far, sitting ninth on the points table with just two wins from six matches. Their victories have come against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, but a run of three successive defeats has stalled their progress. The hosts will be keen to arrest the slide and revive their season with a much-needed win.

In contrast, the Riyan Parag-led side has enjoyed a stronger start and currently occupy third place with four wins from six outings. After opening their campaign with four straight victories, RR have stumbled in their last two matches and will be looking to bounce back quickly to strengthen their playoff push.

When: Wednesday, April 22, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Where to watch: The LSG vs RR match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (C), Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arshin Kulkarni, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ayush Badoni, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Mayank Yadav, and Mohsin Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Shubham Dubey, Vignesh Puthur, Kuldeep Sen, and Brijesh Sharma

--IANS

vi/bsk/

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