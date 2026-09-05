US military provides humanitarian aid to Nepal flash flood victims

Washington, Sep 5 (IANS) The US military has joined humanitarian operations in Nepal after devastating flash floods killed more than 1,300 people, destroyed critical infrastructure and left thousands missing, including dozens of American citizens.

US forces are helping deliver urgent lifesaving supplies and equipment to affected areas, according to information released on the response. At least 65,000 people were affected after floods struck several districts along Nepal's border with China on August 26.

The rapid deployment underscored Washington's commitment to Nepal and the partnership between the two countries, the material said.

The military response came as 30 members of the US Congress urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to deploy additional American capabilities to support search-and-rescue operations.

"We write to urge the State Department to use every available resource to support ongoing search-and-rescue efforts following the catastrophic flash floods in Nepal and to ensure the safety and recovery of American citizens and others affected by this disaster," the lawmakers said in a letter dated September 4.

The signatories included Indian American Representatives Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Suhas Subramanyam, Pramila Jayapal and Shri Thanedar.

The lawmakers asked the State Department to provide daily updates to families and Congress, adequately staff consular hotlines and support repatriation services.

They also sought the deployment of a Disaster Assistance Response Team to assist with search, rescue, logistics and medical services.

The lawmakers called for high-altitude equipment, thermal and infrared drones, phone location data and satellite imagery to help locate people in difficult terrain. They said the State Department should work with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, other Defence Department agencies and commercial satellite companies.

"The scale of the catastrophe requires DART deployment as soon as possible," the letter said.

The disaster was triggered by a glacial collapse and landslide in the Himalayas, which sent water, mud and debris through the Trishuli and Bhote Koshi river corridors. Roads, bridges, homes and other infrastructure were destroyed.

The US has announced $500,000 through a global award with Catholic Relief Services and another $3.6 million in humanitarian assistance.

India has sent temporary shelters, blankets and medicine, while Britain, South Korea, China, the World Bank, the United Nations and humanitarian organisations have also offered assistance.

--IANS

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