Salman Khan gets irritated with paparazzi on sets of ‘Bigg Boss 20’ promo shoot

Mumbai, September 5 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan kickstarted the shoot of the upcoming 20th season of Bigg Boss ahead of its premiere on September 6.

The actor was spotted on the sets in a striking cowboy-inspired look and appeared visibly irritated with the paparazzi at one point while posing for photographs.

In a video from the sets, Salman can be seen posing for the paparazzi while asking them to maintain a proper distance from the stage.

When the situation continued, he told them, “Yeh mera kaam nahi hai. Mujhe camera ke aage aane ki koi zarurat nahi hai” (This is not my job. I don't need to come in front of the camera).

Towards the end of the clip, when the paparazzi continued asking him to pose, the actor appeared irritated and responded with an irritated tone saying, “Photos… photos… photos.” Though what exactly triggered him is not clear.

For his appearance on the sets, Salman opted for a cowboy-inspired ensemble. He wore a dark brown leather cowboy hat, along with a navy T-shirt and olive-green vest. He paired the look with denims, a silver-accented belt and his trademark turquoise bracelet.

After posing solo, the actor also obliged to the request of the paparazzi and posed with them.

Talking about the new season of Bigg Boss, it marks the 20th edition of the Hindi reality show, with Salman returning as its host. The season is scheduled to premiere on September 6.

For the uninitiated, Salman has been the face of Bigg Boss ever since he took over as host with Season 4 in 2010, replacing Amitabh Bachchan.

–IANS

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