US lawmakers warn on AI chip sales to China

Washington, March 17 (IANS) Senior Democratic lawmakers have raised fresh concerns over the Trump administration’s decision to approve the sale of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China, warning it could undermine US national security.

Congressman Gregory W. Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Senator Elizabeth Warren, Ranking Member of the Senate Banking Committee, said they were “more concerned than ever” after receiving details of the first approved licence.

“In December, we called on the Department of Commerce to follow the law and provide us information about the Trump administration’s approval of any sale of advanced AI chips to China,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement.

“We’ve finally received information about the administration’s first license approval and are now more concerned than ever that the Trump administration is undercutting US national security by approving this sale,” they added.

The lawmakers urged Congress to act, saying, “Congress must pass bipartisan legislation to prevent China from obtaining our advanced technology in order to protect US economic and national security.”

The controversy stems from the administration’s approval of exports of advanced AI chips, a move made public by Nvidia on February 25. Such chips are considered critical for cutting-edge computing applications, including those with potential military use.

Meeks and Warren said they had invoked the Export Control Reform Act of 2018 (ECRA) in December to seek detailed information from the Department of Commerce about the decision. The law mandates that the department provide relevant information, including licence applications, when requested by ranking members of congressional committees.

The two powerful Democratic lawmakers emphasised that the technology involved carries “significant military application potential”, making export decisions particularly sensitive. Their remarks signal growing unease among some members of Congress over whether existing safeguards are sufficient to prevent strategic technologies from reaching geopolitical competitors.

Advanced AI chips have become a focal point in US-China tensions, as both countries compete for leadership in emerging technologies that are expected to shape future economic and military power.

--IANS

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