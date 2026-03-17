March 17, 2026 9:36 AM हिंदी

US lawmakers warn on AI chip sales to China

US lawmakers warn on AI chip sales to China

Washington, March 17 (IANS) Senior Democratic lawmakers have raised fresh concerns over the Trump administration’s decision to approve the sale of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China, warning it could undermine US national security.

Congressman Gregory W. Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Senator Elizabeth Warren, Ranking Member of the Senate Banking Committee, said they were “more concerned than ever” after receiving details of the first approved licence.

“In December, we called on the Department of Commerce to follow the law and provide us information about the Trump administration’s approval of any sale of advanced AI chips to China,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement.

“We’ve finally received information about the administration’s first license approval and are now more concerned than ever that the Trump administration is undercutting US national security by approving this sale,” they added.

The lawmakers urged Congress to act, saying, “Congress must pass bipartisan legislation to prevent China from obtaining our advanced technology in order to protect US economic and national security.”

The controversy stems from the administration’s approval of exports of advanced AI chips, a move made public by Nvidia on February 25. Such chips are considered critical for cutting-edge computing applications, including those with potential military use.

Meeks and Warren said they had invoked the Export Control Reform Act of 2018 (ECRA) in December to seek detailed information from the Department of Commerce about the decision. The law mandates that the department provide relevant information, including licence applications, when requested by ranking members of congressional committees.

The two powerful Democratic lawmakers emphasised that the technology involved carries “significant military application potential”, making export decisions particularly sensitive. Their remarks signal growing unease among some members of Congress over whether existing safeguards are sufficient to prevent strategic technologies from reaching geopolitical competitors.

Advanced AI chips have become a focal point in US-China tensions, as both countries compete for leadership in emerging technologies that are expected to shape future economic and military power.

--IANS

lkj/rs

LATEST NEWS

Sensex, Nifty volatile after positive start amid West Asia tensions

Sensex, Nifty turn volatile after positive start amid West Asia tensions

US seals $57 billion Indo-Pacific energy deals

US seals $57 billion Indo-Pacific energy deals

Selection in focus as Australia fine-tunes World Cup plans in the Caribbean (Credit: Cricket Australia)

Selection in focus as Australia fine-tunes World Cup plans in the Caribbean

Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan slams Pakistan over Kabul strike, calls it war crime

Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan slams Pakistan over Kabul strike, calls it war crime

Sanjay Dutt-Nora Fatehi song controversy : NHRC issues notice

Sanjay Dutt-Nora Fatehi song controversy: NHRC issues notice

US confirms Tesla as buyer of LG Energy Solution's July battery deal

US confirms Tesla as buyer of LG Energy Solution's July battery deal

Nvidia CEO highlights closer ties as Samsung unveils HBM4E chip

Nvidia CEO highlights closer ties as Samsung unveils HBM4E chip

Neymar left out of Brazil World Cup warm-ups

Neymar left out of Brazil World Cup warm-ups

ISIS calls for attacks on Hindus in India, South Asia: Report

ISIS calls for attacks on Hindus in India, South Asia: Report

Akshay Kumar recalls childhood days when his father made his wrestle with professional wrestlers

Akshay Kumar recalls childhood days when his father made his wrestle with professional wrestlers