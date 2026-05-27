US charges journalist with acting as unregistered agent for China

Washington, May 27 (IANS) An American journalist and political commentator who worked for several Chinese state media outlets has been charged in the United States with acting as an unregistered agent for China, according to federal court documents unsealed in Virginia.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Thomas Weir Pauken II, also known as “Tom McGregor”, worked under the direction of individuals linked to China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) and sought to cultivate sources in the United States, including a person pursuing a role in the Trump administration.

The affidavit, filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, said Pauken had been working “at the direction and control” of individuals connected to the People’s Republic of China since at least 2019. FBI Special Agent Timothy J. Healy wrote that Pauken’s alleged handler, identified only as “Cathy”, assigned him tasks that included meeting potential human sources, delivering communication devices, collecting information and sending reports back to China.

According to the affidavit, Pauken admitted during voluntary interviews that his work with “Cathy” and others “was part of a conspiracy to obtain classified information from the United States government”.

The case was first detailed by Politico, which reported that Pauken allegedly told the FBI he was “80 per cent sure” an associate connected to the incoming Trump administration would eventually provide classified information to China. The Hill later reported that Pauken was accused of providing phones, laptops and encrypted communications tools to facilitate contact between US-based individuals and his Chinese handlers.

Court filings noted that Pauken moved to China around 2010 and worked for China Radio International, China Central Television, China Global Television Network and later in a news agency, which is the “official state news agency of the PRC”.

Investigators said Pauken met a Chinese woman known as “Cathy” around 2017 after being introduced by a man described as one of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speechwriters. The affidavit stated that “Cathy” primarily communicated with Pauken through WeChat, Signal and Telegram.

FBI alleged that Pauken travelled repeatedly between China and the United States between 2019 and 2025, with trips allegedly financed by his Chinese contacts. Prosecutors said he received roughly $100,000 for reports and assignments, federal prosecutors alleged.

According to court documents, Pauken arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport in January 2025 carrying two cellphones, a laptop and $3,000 in cash. The FBI later instructed him to continue his activities while warning him not to obtain or transfer classified information, apparently in an effort to monitor his contacts.

The affidavit also alleged that Pauken later offered “Person 1” a $10,000 bonus to resume working with “Cathy” and said the reports produced would “influence policy and be read by Xi Jinping”.

Politico reported that Pauken’s attorney, Charles Burnham, said his client “is not charged with spying or mishandling classified information” and argued the case involved registration requirements tied to acting on behalf of a foreign government.

The criminal complaint was filed under Title 18, Section 951 of the US Code, which makes it illegal to act in the United States as an agent of a foreign government without notifying the Attorney General. Prosecutors said Justice Department database checks found no evidence that Pauken had registered as an agent of the Chinese government.

--IANS

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